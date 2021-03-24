Top Stories
6:44
'Doing nothing is not a solution': Experts weigh in on carbon tax ruling
-
2:47
Suez Canal remains choked as elite team tackles stuck ship
-
5:27
How your home can fit into your retirement portfolio
-
4:21
Many businesses see hybrid work continuing after pandemic
-
6:18
This is your best chance to get a crazy deal on luxury travel
-
2:36
BRP to invest $300M over five years to create electric versions of its vehicles
-
-
19h ago
Canadian housing market faces 'moderate' vulnerability: CMHC3:45
Canadian housing market faces 'moderate' vulnerability: CMHC
Canada's housing sector is facing a "moderate" degree of vulnerability to market instability for the second straight quarter and showing signs of overheating for the first time this year, says the country's housing agency.
-
17h ago6:24
Feds earmark $7.2B for health care, vaccination, municipalities
The federal Liberals have introduced legislation to provide $7.2 billion to cash-strapped provinces, territories and municipalities, with more than half going to immediate health-care needs.
-
15h ago7:12
Tech CEOs face lawmakers’ queries on dangers of disinformation
The chief executive officers of Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. faced a fresh round of questioning in the U.S. House over how they police falsehoods on their internet services, with lawmakers focusing on misleading information on Covid-19, vaccines and the election.
-
14h ago
Quebec delays balanced budget to 2028 so recovery can take hold
Quebec delays balanced budget to 2028 so recovery can take hold
Quebec is pushing back plans to balance its books by two years, giving itself room to support the post-pandemic recovery as it ramps up vaccination and boosts spending on health care and education.
-
21h ago6:40
Empire, industry group propose grocery code to address 'unfair practices'
Canada's second-largest grocery retailer and an industry group representing the food manufacturers have agreed to a draft grocery code of practice that takes aim at what they call unfairness in the market.
-
Mar 252:26
Bitcoin slide adds to signs of step back in retail trader mania
Bitcoin extended a drop amid a wider retreat in assets that had earlier ridden a wave of stimulus-infused optimism among retail traders.
-
13h ago7:48
Fed says dividend restrictions to end June 30 for most banks
Large U.S. banks that clear the next round of stress tests with sufficient capital will be allowed to resume dividend increases at the end of June, the Federal Reserve said, signaling an end to pandemic-era restrictions that dragged on financial stocks last year.
-
Mar 24
Capital gains tax and 'sacred cows' could offset hot housing: RBC6:48
Capital gains tax and 'sacred cows' could offset hot housing: RBC
RBC Economics is wading into the debate over Canada’s red-hot residential real estate market, urging policymakers to put all options on the table when it comes to getting the overheating market under control.
-
Dec 23, 2019
-
-
-
Mar 24
Ontario budget to spend billions on emerging from pandemic6:59
Ontario budget to spend billions on emerging from pandemic
Ontario plans to spend billions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, help small businesses and support families.
-
Mar 247:02
Astra reports lower efficacy for COVID vaccine after criticism
AstraZeneca Plc reported a slightly lower efficacy rate for its COVID-19 vaccine after the results of an American clinical trial were criticized as outdated, raising further questions over the embattled shot and potentially delaying its approval in the U.S.
-
17h ago8:07
What's an NFT? Blockchain technology poised to move beyond art world
The recent auction of an artwork has created a stir in the art and tech worlds, and not just because of the US$69.4-million final bid it fetched.
-
Mar 24
Bank of Canada set to slow its bond buying ahead of G7 peers6:48
Bank of Canada set to slow its bond buying ahead of G7 peers
The Bank of Canada is signaling it will the first Group of Seven central bank to clearly start taking its foot off the gas as the nation’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis accelerates.
-
17h ago13:47
Big city tenants renegotiate leases in renters' market
Canadian landlords are renegotiating contracts and leases as several of the country's top real estate markets shift in favour of renters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
14h ago6:23
Biden promises a new ‘paradigm’ in economic program next week
President Joe Biden said he will unveil his long-term economic rejuvenation plan next week, promising a new “paradigm” for the middle class and a major ramp-up in investment and infrastructure spending that will strengthen the U.S. position against China.
-
Mar 23
George Weston puts 139-year-old bakery unit up for sale3:57
George Weston puts 139-year-old bakery unit up for sale
Weston Foods owns some of Canada’s best known bread brands, including ACE Bakery, D'Italiano, Wonder, and Country Harvest. It generated $2.1 billion in sales in 2020 and delivered $200 million in adjusted EBITDA.
-
18h ago
COVID-19 expenses push Nova Scotia budget into $585M deficit
Nova Scotia's Liberal government is projecting a $585-million deficit driven by pandemic costs in a budget that critics say is light on investment in areas where the virus took its greatest toll.
-
18h ago2:38
Boeing poised to deliver 787 jets after five-month drought
Boeing Co. is poised to resume delivering its 787 Dreamliners this week, ending a five-month halt while the planemaker’s mechanics searched for tiny structural flaws in the carbon-fiber aircraft, said people familiar with the matter.
-
Mar 22
More Canadians than ever before are expecting higher home prices: Nanos5:27
More Canadians than ever before are expecting higher home prices: Nanos
A record share of Canadians expect home prices will continue hitting new highs, an exuberance that adds to concern the housing market is entering a speculative bubble.
-
-
Mar 12
'This is not normal': experts weigh in on housing bubble warnings11:09
'This is not normal': experts weigh in on housing bubble warnings
Real estate analysts and economists alike continue to weigh in on the state of Canada’s housing market, which was recently described by one prominent Bay Street economist as one of the "biggest bubbles of all time".
-
19h ago
Toilet paper is next likely victim of world's container crisis
The world really doesn’t need more toilet paper problems. But unfortunately the biggest producer of wood pulp -- the raw material for products including bath tissue -- is warning that the global crunch in shipping containers could start creating supply snags.
-
16h ago4:14
Facebook testing app for prisoners re-entering society
Facebook Inc. is building a service for people who are transitioning from prison back into society, part of an apparent effort within the company to create more products for marginalized communities.
-
20h ago8:21
U.S. revises 4th quarter GDP up slightly to 4.3%
The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 4.3 per cent in the final three months of 2020, slightly faster than previously estimated, as recovery expectations for 2021 rise along with vaccinations and the provision of nearly US$2 trillion in additional government support.
-
Mar 24
China stocks' 15% rout shows what happens when stimulus ends
China’s stock market is showing the world what happens when central banks and governments start exiting pandemic-era stimulus -- and it’s not pretty.
-
22h ago8:58
U.S. state jobless claims fell to pandemic-era low last week
Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected last week, signaling improvement for the labor market as more Americans get COVID-19 vaccinations and business restrictions ease in many states.
-
19h ago3:27
Apple faces Silicon Valley's second South Asian bias lawsuit
Apple Inc. lost an early round in a discrimination lawsuit brought in the U.S. by a female engineer from India who says her two managers -- one from her country, the other from Pakistan -- treated her as they would in their own countries: as a subservient.