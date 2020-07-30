Top Stories
Most Popular Stocks
BNN Bloomberg Picks
1:53
Shopify rally throws TSX ETFs out of whack
6:26
'Set money aside now': How CERB recipients can plan for a looming tax bill
What's the 'real' deal on the gold rally
New documents show Jeffrey Epstein contacts with Ghislaine Maxwell
When Tesla hits the S&P 500, it'll spark the wildest passive trade ever
Dysfunction deepens at the WTO
4h ago
What employees and hiring managers should know about compensation during COVID-193:56
What employees and hiring managers should know about compensation during COVID-19
Toronto-based SpringLaw is, in many ways, pandemic-proof because it has been completely remote since its inception in 2017. And because it specializes in workplace issues for employers and executives, the COVID-19 crisis and related restrictions have yielded a myriad of questions and concerns from clients facing previously unfathomable scenarios.
50m ago
OSC ceases in-person hearings until further notice as COVID-19 spreads
The Ontario Securities Commission says it will not be holding in-person hearings until further notice.
2h ago8:43
Charting the global economy: GDP report cards are out and awful
Report cards on the massive economic toll of the coronavirus were issued in the U.S. and Europe this week and they were downright abysmal.
10h ago6:58
Xi speeds up China's inward economic pivot in hostile world
In a series of remarks over the past few weeks he’s touted the so-called “dual circulation” development model, in which a more self-reliant domestic economy serves as the main growth driver supplemented by certain foreign technologies and investment.
Jul 30
Total 'virtue signalling' by writing off oil sands assets: CAPP CEO6:19
Total 'virtue signalling' by writing off oil sands assets: CAPP CEO
French energy giant Total says it is writing off $9.3-billion (US$7 billion) worth of oil sands assets in Alberta and cancelling its membership in the Calgary-based Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.
1h ago
Exxon, Chevron earnings gutted by virus-driven demand slump
Exxon Mobil Corp. posted the worst loss in its modern history after the pandemic slammed headlong into a global crude glut to savage almost every part of the oil giant’s business.
2h ago
Trump to order China's ByteDance to sell TikTok U.S. operations
President Donald Trump plans to announce a decision ordering China’s ByteDance Ltd.’s to divest its ownership of the popular U.S.-based music-video app TikTok, according to people familiar with the matter.
10h ago
WE fallout expected to continue as MPs seek more info, witnesses10:02
WE fallout expected to continue as MPs seek more info, witnesses
Opposition MPs on the Commons finance committee are now pushing to hear from more junior staffers in the prime minister's office, and demanding access to cabinet documents.
Jul 30
U.S. economy shrinks at record 32.9% pace in second quarter8:03
U.S. economy shrinks at record 32.9% pace in second quarter
The U.S. economy suffered its sharpest downturn since at least the 1940s in the second quarter, highlighting how the pandemic has ravaged businesses across the country and left millions of Americans out of work.
2h ago
Trudeau racks up biggest budget deficit ever in just two months
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s efforts to prevent the Canadian economy from collapsing have resulted in more red ink in just two months than in any full year in the country’s history.
9h ago
U.S. pledges up to US$2.1B for Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline COVID vaccine
The Trump administration will provide as much as US$2.1 billion to COVID-19 vaccine partners Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, the biggest U.S. investment yet in fast-tracking shots and snapping up supplies.
Jul 29
How COVID-19 changed the restaurant experience (maybe forever)4:30
How COVID-19 changed the restaurant experience (maybe forever)
By Friday, most of Ontario will be in Stage 3 of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan which includes indoor dining at restaurants. But according to industry experts, that experience may be forever changed.
5h ago2:11
Imperial Oil cautious on ramping up operations as it reports Q2 earnings miss
The CEO of Imperial Oil Ltd. says the company will be cautious in ramping up spending despite a recovery in fuel demand following the collapse earlier this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
6h ago
DavidsTea first-quarter loss soars to $45.8M as sales weaken
The weak results came as all its 200-plus stores in Canada and the United States were closed for about half the quarter because of COVID-19 lockdowns.
Jul 29
TD joins Scotiabank in keeping workers home for rest of 20203:02
TD joins Scotiabank in keeping workers home for rest of 2020
Those employees who are already going into work, such as branch staff, will have to wear face masks at all Toronto-Dominion locations and when visiting customers, clients and vendors, said Kenn Lalonde, Toronto-Dominion’s executive vice president of human resources.
3h ago
Merck pushes ahead on COVID-19 treatment, vaccines
Merck & Co. plans to begin two large clinical trials in September of an experimental oral antiviral therapy for Covid-19, pushing ahead with efforts to bring another treatment option to market.
5h ago46:07
Barry Schwartz's Top Picks: July 31, 2020
Top Picks from Barry Schwartz, CIO & portfolio manager, Baskin Wealth
23h ago12:03
Apple smashes revenue, iPhone estimates in record third quarter
The world’s largest technology company also announced a four-for-one stock split after its shares surged more than 80 per cent in the past year.
Jul 28
Rival bidder CMMH appeals court approval of NordStar-Torstar deal4:27
Rival bidder CMMH appeals court approval of NordStar-Torstar deal
An Ontario judge has approved the privatization of Torstar Corp. by a group led by former Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. President Paul Rivett, but a rival bidder indicated it isn’t giving up its fight to take over the 128-year-old newspaper chain.
Jul 27
Toronto condo sales fall to lowest level since 2009; prices rise: Survey7:02
Toronto condo sales fall to lowest level since 2009; prices rise: Survey
Toronto’s condominium market showed significant slowdown in the second quarter, with sales dropping to their lowest levels since 2009, according to the Q2-2020 Condominium Market Survey released by Urbanation Inc.
4h ago
Fairfax Financial Q2 profits drop as first half COVID losses near US$400M
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. says its net income attributable to shareholders decreased 12 per cent in its latest quarter as COVID-19 losses in the first six months of the year approached US$400 million.
4h ago
Trump’s Twitter blocking is centre of new free speech lawsuit
U.S. President Donald Trump was accused of continuing to block critics from his Twitter account two years after a judge said that silencing detractors on the social-media platform was a violation of the First Amendment.
3h ago8:13
GM moves to build nationwide electric-vehicle charging network
General Motors Co. is working with electric-vehicle charging operator EVgo to build a nationwide fast-charging infrastructure as the automaker prepares a major push into battery-powered models.
-
Jul 1
Did a Chinese hack kill Canada's greatest tech company?6:22
Did a Chinese hack kill Canada's greatest tech company?
Nortel was once a world leader in wireless technology. Then came a hack and the rise of Huawei.
