1-800-Flowers Had Its Worst Day Ever, But Analysts Still See Upside

(Bloomberg) -- At least five analysts slashed their price targets on 1-800-Flowers.com Inc.’s stock after the flower-delivery company reported quarterly results that missed estimates across the board, sending shares to their biggest one-day drop ever.

Shares closed down 28% Thursday, the largest drop since the company went public in 1999, reflecting supply-chain challenges and cost inflation, specifically during the holiday season. Earnings per share missed analyst expectations by 25%, and revenue by about 4%.

“We had been concerned about some softness in the quarter, but this represents several orders of magnitude greater than anything we would have predicted,” said Benchmark Co. analyst Daniel Kurnos in a note. He lowered his target to $28 from $47.

However, the earnings miss hasn’t defeated Wall Street’s bullishness on the stock. Even with a nearly 40% drop in 1-800-Flowers’ average 12-month target price after results, it’s still about double where shares are trading Friday and no analyst has cut their rating. Ahead of the quarterly results, the stock’s implied return potential based on the average price target was at the highest since 2010, and it has averaged 62% since the start of last year.

Even though earnings missed analysts expectations for the quarter, 1-800-Flowers increased revenues by 7.5% year-over-year. All six analysts who lowered their price targets maintained their recommendation on the stock at a buy or outperform.

