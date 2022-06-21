(Bloomberg) -- Donors including the US and the European Union have pledged $1.1 billion in financing to help countries cope with future pandemics.

Indonesia, as this year’s host of the Group of 20 meetings, pushed the world’s biggest economies to create a global health fund that would aid nations struggling with the next global health crises, said Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati in a late Tuesday briefing.

The Southeast Asian country is also among the donors, along with Germany, Singapore and the Wellcome Trust, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said after the G-20 meeting of health and finance ministers in Yogyakarta. The goal is to reach $10 billion of financing each year, he added.

The fund is set to start operating after an expected June 30 approval from the board of the World Bank, which is hosting the financing mechanism.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy is pushing for a more equal global health infrastructure as one of its key priorities for G-20 meetings this year. That includes getting countries to harmonize health protocols and distribute research and manufacturing capacity for medical products.

