The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Has the CannTrust scandal affected your confidence in the pot industry as a whole?
BNN Bloomberg Picks
4:03
'It’s been hell': CannTrust whistleblower on fallout from speaking out
This billionaire Trump supporter and his daughter are reshaping a U.S. city
3:11
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Entrepreneurship could be the answer seniors are looking for
-
12:56
Linton advised Sundial to acquire assets from pot firm CannTrust
Mark Zuckerberg struggles to keep Libra alive
2:42
A US$45B bet on Narendra Modi's India is rapidly unwinding
-
21h ago
CannTrust's cannabis sales licence suspended by Health Canada
CannTrust’s cannabis sales licence suspended by Health Canada
It's the latest blow to the beleaguered pot firm after an inspection uncovered that CannTrust grew thousands of kilograms of marijuana in unlicensed rooms.
6h ago
Canadian inflation slows to 1.9% on lower gas, vegetable prices
Inflation in Canada decelerated in August after consumers paid less for gasoline and vegetable prices dropped.
7h ago
MoneyTalk: A Run For Your Money
Can You Afford To Raise an Elite Athlete?
2h ago
Alberta to return all CannTrust products after licence suspensions
A spokeswoman for the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission says it intends to return its remaining supply of on-hold CannTrust products to the Vaughan, Ont.-based company, but would not confirm the amount, citing contract confidentiality.
Sep 16
A US$45B bet on Narendra Modi's India is rapidly unwinding2:42
A US$45B bet on Narendra Modi's India is rapidly unwinding
Global investors are starting to fall out of love with Narendra Modi.
Sep 4
Sep 16
Don't-pay-til-you-die reverse mortgages are booming in Canada3:08
Don't-pay-til-you-die reverse mortgages are booming in Canada
Reverse mortgages are surging in Canada as more older people join the country’s debt bandwagon.
2h ago
Saudi Arabia says oil attacks ‘unquestionably’ sponsored by Iran
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said weekend attacks on its critical oil infrastructure were “unquestionably sponsored by Iran” but stopped short of saying the strikes were launched directly from or by the Islamic Republic.
4h ago
BMW loses its only female board member as head of HR steps down
BMW AG said human resources head Milagros Caina-Andree, the only woman on the German carmaker’s management board, has stepped down for personal reasons.
Sep 17
Bruce Linton's next act: Pot shops, pets and psychedelics12:56
Bruce Linton's next act: Pot shops, pets and psychedelics
Linton, the former co-chief executive officer and founder of Canopy Growth Corp., announced Tuesday he's joining three companies in an advisory role as he plots his next course within the cannabis and legal drug industry.
1:38
My favourite musician is Pink: 5 questions with Infrastructure Bank CEO Pierre Lavallee
-
1:26
‘As a kid I wanted to be a truck driver’: 5 questions with mining tycoon Ross Beaty
-
1:39
Happiest in a canoe out on the water: 5 questions with Wealthsimple CEO Michael Katchen
-
0:57
I'm an ice cream connoisseur: 5 questions with OMX CEO Nicole Verkindt
1:24
My childhood nickname was Crocs: 5 questions with Bruce Croxon
-
1:04
How much popcorn does Cineplex’s CEO really eat? 5 questions with Ellis Jacob
1:36
Linda Hasenfratz says this is the one thing women in business need
-
1:43
5 Questions with TMX CEO Lou Eccleston
1:31
5 Questions with RioCan REIT CEO Ed Sonshine
23h ago
As Trump crows about stocks, it's radio silence from Trudeau
As Trump crows about stocks, it's radio silence from Trudeau
Call it Canadian modesty.
2h ago
Vaping-related illness confirmed in London, Ont., believed to be first in Canada
The Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case -- believed to be the first confirmed in Canada -- but said more information would be released at a 2 p.m. news conference.
4h ago
FedEx shakes Wall Street’s faith as 'execution failures' pile up
FedEx Corp. disappointed shareholders again by slashing its profit outlook, and Wall Street’s patience is running out.
Sep 16
Kenney pitches Wall Street on 'massively undervalued' Canadian energy stocks9:44
Kenney pitches Wall Street on 'massively undervalued' Canadian energy stocks
Jason Kenney is pitching Wall Street on Canadian oil and as far as he’s concerned, the timing couldn’t be better as investors grapple with the re-awakening of geopolitical risk after a devastating weekend attack on Saudi Aramco facilities that knocked out five per cent of global output and drove up oil prices Monday.
1h ago
Ross Healy's Top Picks: Sep. 18, 2019
Top picks from Ross Healy, chairman of Strategic Analysis Corporation and portfolio manager at MacNicol & Associates Asset Management.
-
10h ago
Saudis keep the oil flowing as they patch up wounded industry
Saudi Arabia reassured anxious customers that crude exports will keep flowing as normal and its industry can recover quickly from the worst attack in its history.
Sep 17
In planet's fastest-warming region of Nunavut, jobs come with thaw1:20
In planet's fastest-warming region of Nunavut, jobs come with thaw
The Canadian Arctic is melting, and two new gold mines are booming.
7:42
How Sam Molyneux is 'making science more efficient'
-
7:13
How Vidyard helps business connect with their audiences through video
-
5:45
Landmark Cinemas Canada CEO Bill Walker on innovation in the movie theatre business
-
4:24
ADI Development CEO on taking condo business to over $2 billion
-
6:45
Bram Belzberg on boosting efficiency in the school system
-
9:12
Michele Romanow's path from fisheries to fintech
-
6:55
How Janet LePage is creating wealth through real-estate investing while giving back
-
8:05
OMX CEO Nicole Verkindt: 'It takes a village' to build a business
-
3:49
This entrepreneur is empowering youth through sport
-
7:58
Canada's Top 40 Under 40: The next leaders for 2019
Sep 17
Downton Abbey opens its doors with Airbnb listing1:35
Downton Abbey opens its doors with Airbnb listing
Highclere Castle, the site of the award-winning show and upcoming movie, will hosts two guests for a one-night stay.
5h ago
EU's Juncker says the risk of a no-deal Brexit is now 'palpable'
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday that the risk of a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 is now “palpable,” sparking a drop in the pound.
7h ago
FedEx tumbles after cutting outlook on trade war, weaker economy
FedEx Corp. cut its 2020 profit forecast, citing worsening trade tensions and a weaker global economy.
7h ago
Suncor CEO not counting on oil risk premium after Saudi attacks
The CEO of Suncor Energy Inc. says his company isn't counting on higher cash flow despite analyst expectations of a "risk premium" on crude oil prices in the wake of last weekend's attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.
Sep 13
Canadian household debt-to-income ratio rises in Q27:05
Canadian household debt-to-income ratio rises in Q2
The agency says credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income edged down to 177.1 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared with about 177.5 per cent in the first quarter.
5h ago
Singh promises public dental coverage for families making under $70,000
An NDP government would extend full public dental coverage to households making less than $70,000 a year, leader Jagmeet Singh said Wednesday in a first step toward including dentistry in public health care for everyone.