Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Today's Guests
-
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}}{{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}{{guestAppearance.focus}}{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
WEIGH IN
Should the legal vaping age in Canada be raised to 21?
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
Most Popular Stocks
Market Voice
Market Voice allows investors to share their opinions on stocks. Rate the stocks as a buy, hold or sell. Then compare your rating with others and see how opinions have changed over the week, month or longer.
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:11
Andy Bell gives McDonald's new Beyond Meat burger a taste test
-
Should you tip your Uber driver? A new guide to tipping in the gig economy
-
4:10
WeWork looks to sell private jet, 3 side businesses
-
7:04
Canada's Lightspeed torn between growth, profit after blockbuster IPO
-
3:42
Trump's attempt to talk his way out of impeachment backfires
-
1:17
Boston Dynamics shows off Atlas robot performing gymnastics tricks
-
-
11h ago
Whistle-blower says White House sought to lock down call records2:36
Whistle-blower says White House sought to lock down call records
Multiple White House officials were “deeply disturbed” by President Donald Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president and the administration attempted to “lock down” records of the interaction, according to a whistle-blower’s complaint made public Thursday.
-
39m ago
Facebook in talks for Sandberg to testify to Congress as soon as October
Facebook Inc. is negotiating with a key congressional committee for Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg to testify as soon as next month, people familiar with the talks said, amid questions about the social media giant’s market power and its plans for a digital cryptocurrency called Libra.
-
SPONSORED CONTENT
6h ago2:13
MoneyTalk: Investors look to alternative investments
Investors are increasingly looking beyond stocks and bonds and turning to alternative investments like real estate, mortgages and infrastructure for both yield and diversification.
Presented by:
-
4h ago
Air Canada could navigate a recession better than 10 years ago: CFO
Air Canada's second in command says the company is better prepared for a potential recession than it was for the financial crisis a decade ago, when the company was plunged into four consecutive years of losses.
-
Sep 25
Some Canadian retailers join climate strike, plan to close shop Friday
Some Canadian retailers join climate strike, plan to close shop Friday
Many retailers in Canada seem to be ignoring that call, with only three chains planning to shutter operations to help raise awareness about Swedish activist Greta Thunberg's movement.
-
Sep 4
-
-
-
Sep 25
Fairfax’s Watsa lost $160M in a day on BlackBerry, Stelco10:03
Fairfax’s Watsa lost $160M in a day on BlackBerry, Stelco
Tuesday was a day to forget for Prem Watsa, often referred to as Canada’s Warren Buffett. His Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. lost more than $160 million just in his top five listed Canadian investments, according to the latest filings compiled by Bloomberg.
-
34m ago5:11
Tesla surges after Musk tells staff 100,000 deliveries a possibility
Tesla Inc. shares climbed the most since July after Elon Musk said in an email to employees that the carmaker has a chance to top the vehicle-delivery record it set in the second quarter.
-
1h ago
Quebecor Media’s cash flow to shore up debt ratios: CFO
Quebecor Media Inc.’s leverage may decline through cash flow “in the short and medium term,” even though management doesn’t have a credit-rating upgrade among its goals, according to its chief financial officer.
-
23h ago
Amazon focuses on Alexa privacy, unveils new Echo line
Amazon focuses on Alexa privacy, unveils new Echo line
Amazon.com Inc. defended the privacy features of its Alexa digital assistant -- and introduced some new tools to reassure users -- following months of debate about the privacy practices of the technology giant and its largest competitors.
-
Cannabis Canada
-
Sep 25
CIBC reorienting Canadian mortgage strategy to focus on more markets: CEO
CIBC reorienting Canadian mortgage strategy to focus on more markets: CEO
The chief executive of CIBC says the bank is starting to "reorient" its Canadian mortgage strategy after having too large a focus on two large markets and not enough on the rest of the country.
-
3h ago
Singh pledges $5,000 home rental subsidy to help up to 500,000 families
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says, if elected, he would offer rental subsidies of up to $5,000 each to provide immediate help for families struggling to pay for housing.
-
3h ago4:34
Vaping-related lung injuries surge to 805 cases: CDC
The number of vaping-related lung-injury cases has surged to 805, up from 530 reported last week, U.S. public-health officials said, as the mysterious epidemic continues to expand with no clear cause identified.
-
Sep 25
Canada's top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes4:25
Canada's top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes
Statistics Canada has found that in 2017 the average total income of all tax-filers rose 2.5 per cent to $48,400 compared to the previous year. The average income growth of the bottom half of tax filers increased 2.4 per cent to $17,200.
-
BNN Bloomberg Advisor
-
11h ago
Off-price chain Marshalls makes its U.S. online debut
Off-price chain Marshalls makes its U.S. online debut
The off-price chain, owned by TJX Cos., went live online Tuesday, featuring different designers and brands that complement what shoppers can find in its physical stores, according to a statement Tuesday.
-
3h ago5:53
GM, union spar over health care, revealing tension in talks
It looked like General Motors Co. and the United Auto Workers were making some progress toward ending a strike this week, but a spat over health care for striking workers suggests there’s still plenty of tension at the bargaining table hashing out a new contract.
-
2h ago
Banks battle it out in health-care sector as Ontario doctors launch own solution
The Ontario Medical Association has been developing its own pension-like solution tailored for physicians, which should be up and running by the end of the year, said its president Dr. Sohail Gandhi.
-
23h ago
Kik CEO says he's ready to fight SEC until 'we don't have a dollar left'
Kik CEO says he's ready to fight SEC until 'we don't have a dollar left'
Founder and CEO Ted Livingston says he wants to face off against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as possible to resolve the lawsuit launched by the regulator that he says is crippling the Kin cryptocurrency and preventing the company from making money.
-
Inside the C-Suite
-
1:38
My favourite musician is Pink: 5 questions with Infrastructure Bank CEO Pierre Lavallee
-
1:26
‘As a kid I wanted to be a truck driver’: 5 questions with mining tycoon Ross Beaty
-
1:39
Happiest in a canoe out on the water: 5 questions with Wealthsimple CEO Michael Katchen
-
0:57
I'm an ice cream connoisseur: 5 questions with OMX CEO Nicole Verkindt
-
1:24
My childhood nickname was Crocs: 5 questions with Bruce Croxon
-
1:04
How much popcorn does Cineplex’s CEO really eat? 5 questions with Ellis Jacob
-
1:36
Linda Hasenfratz says this is the one thing women in business need
-
1:43
5 Questions with TMX CEO Lou Eccleston
-
1:31
5 Questions with RioCan REIT CEO Ed Sonshine
-
-
Sep 23
The world's wealthiest families are stockpiling cash as recession fears grow1:33
The world's wealthiest families are stockpiling cash as recession fears grow
The head of Stone Family Office said he doubts the bond market will provide any real return over the next decade and that equity markets will suffer a substantial drop and then be flat.
-
1h ago4:09
Bitcoin drops below US$8,000 for first time since June
Bitcoin extended its slide for a fifth day, dropping below $8,000 for the first time since June.
-
9h ago3:31
A twist for Trump's long, winding path to new NAFTA
A big advantage of President Donald Trump’s pursuit of bilateral trade negotiations like his limited agreement this week with Japan is that it largely avoids the need to run those deals through Washington’s legislative gauntlet.
-
4h ago3:48
Vaping fallout widens as Imperial plunges on profit warning
Imperial Brands Plc plunged after the U.K. tobacco company said earnings growth ground to a halt this fiscal year because of a slowdown in sales of vaping products in the U.S. that comes amid a rising backlash against e-cigarettes and a continued decline in smoking.
-
Sep 23
Thomas Cook failure poses headaches for Transat as deal dies6:36
Thomas Cook failure poses headaches for Transat as deal dies
Transat, which operates Air Transat, was in the second year of a seven-year deal to exchange aircraft with the British airline on a seasonal basis.
-
Opinion