{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Top Stories

    Canopy Growth leads inaugural list of top 30 performing stocks on TSX

    Whistle-blower says White House sought to lock down call records

    Oil-sands crude sails from B.C., sidestepping federal ban

    RBC, Santander, Mizuho said to win coveted roles on Aramco IPO

    Trump warns of market crash in flurry of anti-impeachment tweets

    Beyond Meat surges as McDonald's picks it for Canada veggie test

    Top Stories

    Canopy Growth leads inaugural list of top 30 performing stocks on TSX

    Whistle-blower says White House sought to lock down call records

    Oil-sands crude sails from B.C., sidestepping federal ban

    RBC, Santander, Mizuho said to win coveted roles on Aramco IPO

    Trump warns of market crash in flurry of anti-impeachment tweets

    Beyond Meat surges as McDonald's picks it for Canada veggie test

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Today's Guests

    • {{guestAppearance.guest.name}}

      {{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}
      {{guestAppearance.focus}}
      {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
    Full Guest Schedule

    WEIGH IN

    poll image

    Should the legal vaping age in Canada be raised to 21?

      Total Results: 0

      Embedded Image

       

       

      Embedded Image

       

      Recently Viewed Stocks

      {{column.title}}
      {{column.title}}
      {{stock[column.field]}}
      {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
      - -
      {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
      - -
      {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
      - -
      {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
      - -
      {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
      - -
      {{stock[column.field]}}
      - -
      {{stock[column.field]}}
      {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
      - -
      {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
      - -
      {{stock[column.field] }}
      {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
      - -
      {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
      - -
      {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
      - -
      {{stock[column.field]}}
      - -
      As of: {{timeStamp}}

      No Data Found

      Most Popular Stocks

      Investment Trends

      Advertisement

      BNN Bloomberg Newsletters

      • The Daily Chase Newsletter Image

        THE DAILY CHASE

        The fast pace of finance is right at your fingertips. BNN Bloomberg's morning newsletter will keep you updated on all daily program highlights of the day's top stories, as well as executive and analyst interviews.

        Subscribe
      • Market Call thumbnail

        MARKET CALL

        BNN Bloomberg’s top picks newsletter delivers market analysis and stock recommendations from our Market Call guests directly to your inbox each night.

        Subscribe
      • Cannabis Canada

        CANNABIS CANADA

        Get a daily rundown of the top news, stock moves and feature stories on the burgeoning marijuana sector, sent straight to your inbox.

        Subscribe

      Market Voice

      Market Voice allows investors to share their opinions on stocks. Rate the stocks as a buy, hold or sell. Then compare your rating with others and see how opinions have changed over the week, month or longer.

      {{key | removeUnderscore}}
      {{ rating.symbol }}
      (${{ quote.price | number:2 }}, {{ quote.netChng | number:2 }}%)
      {{ mv.name }}
      {{ quote.name }}

      You Rated {{mv.rating}}

      TOTAL RATINGS: {{val.total}}
      AVG RATING: {{val.average | getRatingZones}}
       