-
Home Economics: Keeping a lid on wedding season costs; Scoring points with travel rewards cards
-
5:59
How to keep those pandemic-era savings habits if you’re going back to the office
-
7:34
Canadian songwriters made on average $67 in royalties from digital platforms in 2021
-
6:37
Tips to save on your grocery bill as inflation sends food prices higher
-
11:29
Trans Mountain expansion still viable despite ballooning costs: Outgoing CEO
-
9:25
Industrial land shortage threatens Canada's trade future: Vancouver port CEO
-
Mar 30
RBC warns on 'worst-ever affordability' ahead for homeowners6:09
RBC warns on 'worst-ever affordability' ahead for homeowners
Housing affordability in Canada was at its worst level in 31 years at the end of 2021, according to RBC Economics, which is warning that there’s no relief in sight for the country’s already-stretched homeowners.
41m ago7:42
Calgary sees record home sales as supply returns to market: Real Estate Board
The Calgary Real Estate Board says last month set a new record for sales activity as 4,107 homes changed hands.
7h ago1:43
Tesla is poised for another record quarter amid high gas prices
Tesla is expected to announce another record quarter despite industry-wide supply-chain woes as the world’s top maker of electric vehicles benefits from high gas prices pushing more buyers toward plug-in models.
7h ago1:50
U.S. hiring stays robust as jobless rate falls, wages pick up
The U.S. added close to half a million jobs in March and the unemployment rate fell by more than expected, highlighting a robust labor market that’s likely to support aggressive Federal Reserve tightening in the coming months.
Mar 31
Biden sets million-barrel-a-day U.S. oil release to tame prices5:34
Biden sets million-barrel-a-day U.S. oil release to tame prices
The U.S. will release roughly a million barrels of oil a day from its reserves for six months, a historic drawdown that underscores White House concern about rising gas prices and supply shortages following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
9h ago2:45
BlackBerry ends the year in the black as it earns US$144M in Q4
BlackBerry ended the year in the black despite lower revenues as it swung to a US$144-million profit in the fourth quarter.
5h ago1:17
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s pay package was US$212M in 2021
Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy received compensation valued at about $212 million in 2021, the company said, a sum that reflects the big stock award he received after taking over the company.
8h ago14:33
The Daily Chase: A quarter to forget for U.S. stocks; Gas gets more expensive as carbon price rises
U.S. equity markets are turning the page on a dismal first quarter.
Mar 31
Canadian economy gains more steam as Omicron restrictions lift5:46
Canadian economy gains more steam as Omicron restrictions lift
Canada’s economy extended a streak of monthly gains to nine in February amid three-decade high inflation, reinforcing views that the central bank is poised to embark on one of its most aggressive tightening cycles yet.
Dec 23, 2019
Mar 30
Faith in Bank of Canada inflation-fighting chops climbs in poll6:42
Faith in Bank of Canada inflation-fighting chops climbs in poll
The Bank of Canada is making some progress in its bid to convince the public it’s serious about curtailing price pressures, a new poll shows.
22h ago2:40
OSC seeks $1M fines, penalties for ex-Bridging Finance execs
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking a range of penalties against three former Bridging Finance Inc. executives amid formal allegations of defrauding investors out of millions of dollars, intimidating witnesses, and concealing their wrongdoing by obstructing the regulators’ investigation, according to statement of allegations released Thursday afternoon.
Mar 312:35
OPEC+ refuses to deviate from gradual oil output hikes
OPEC and its allies stood back from the crisis engulfing oil markets, refusing to deviate from their schedule of gradual production increases as the U.S. considered an unprecedented release from emergency crude stockpiles.
Mar 29
Half-point BoC hike 'starting to smell like an overshoot': Devlin7:16
Half-point BoC hike 'starting to smell like an overshoot': Devlin
"The market is now pricing an actual tightening, even though we're still emerging from a pandemic, and we're dealing with the outbreak of war in Europe. For me, this starts to smell like an overshoot"
Mar 313:49
RBC Wealth Management to buy U.K.'s Brewin Dolphin for $2.6B
“The U.K. is a key growth market for RBC, and Brewin Dolphin provides us with an exceptional platform to significantly transform our wealth management business in the region”
Mar 312:35
Oil consumers take control of market as OPEC+ stands back
Oil consumers are threatening to take control of the market with a massive release of emergency crude stockpiles, while OPEC+ refuses to engage with the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Mar 29
Ontario court to allow Bridging Finance to be liquidated2:48
Ontario court to allow Bridging Finance to be liquidated
An Ontario court has ruled to end the sale process for Bridging Finance, clearing the way for the troubled private debt lender to be liquidated.
Mar 315:34
Oil falls with Biden ordering record release from U.S. reserves
Oil tumbled on signs the U.S. is considering tapping its reserves again in a potentially massive release aimed at managing inflation and supply shortages following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Mar 316:46
Chartwell Retirement selling Ontario long-term care homes
Chartwell has signed a deal to sell 16 Ontario long-term care homes as well as its management platform and another home under development to AgeCare and Axium Infrastructure and its affiliates.
Mar 28
Goldman, JPMorgan strategists say equities can weather bond rout6:32
Goldman, JPMorgan strategists say equities can weather bond rout
As a global bond selloff gathers pace, equity strategists from Goldman Sachs to JPMorgan Chase reassured stock investors that there’s no need to fret about U.S. treasury yield curve’s inversion just yet.
Opinion
Mar 25
If buying a home seems impossible, REITs could be the next best thing12:30
If buying a home seems impossible, REITs could be the next best thing
Canadians who are struggling to buy a home could find they get better bang for their buck by purchasing physical property through real estate investment trusts, some analysts say.
Mar 312:37
CI Financial to buy some Eaton Vance assets
CI Financial agreed to buy Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors, bolstering its presence in the lucrative U.S. wealth management market.
Mar 30
Dollarama says its new $5 price tag will help offset inflation and stock new products
Canada's largest dollar store is introducing a new $5 price tag as it looks to recoup higher costs and bring in new products.
Mar 312:23
Canfor curbs Western Canada output due to supply chain problems
Canfor is cutting production at its sawmills in Western Canada due to what it says are the cumulative effects of the global supply chain crisis that has been ongoing for several months.
Mar 313:16
U.S. jobless claims rise more than forecast, but level remains low
Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance rose by more than forecast last week, likely a blip in what’s otherwise a tight and recovering labor market.
Mar 313:59
Stocks sink to first quarterly loss in two years
U.S. stocks tumbled into the close, wrapping up their first losing quarter since the pandemic bear market, as Treasuries also pared the worst losses in at least five decades.