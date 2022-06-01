Top Stories
6:22
Summer homebuyers will feel full impact of higher rates: Experts
3:22
Tesla makes pitch to turn Texas homes into 'virtual power plants'
Fidelity slashes Reddit, Stripe valuations after tech rout
2:43
Morgan Stanley says U.S. stock rally has limited upside
Almost half of Gen Z and millennials living paycheque-to-paycheque, survey finds
6:21
Crypto giant FTX ready with billions of dollars for acquisitions
5h ago
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: Privacy watchdogs5:22
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: Privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
12m ago7:09
Calgary home sales declined in May for second month, but city still a sellers' market
The Calgary Real Estate Board says sales activity in the western city trended down for the second month in a row in May.
9h ago
Greying acres: A modern guide to farm succession
Passing down the family farm is not the same as passing on other family businesses: The labour and sweat of generations may turn a financial decision into an emotional one. Here are some ways to ensure your farm succession plans are planted and ready when you need them.
6h ago5:10
Flair Airlines avoids Canadian ban on foreign ownership concerns
Canada’s transport regulator has ruled that low-cost carrier Flair Airlines Ltd. is “Canadian” enough to continue operating flights in the country.
12h ago
Restaurant sales surpassed pre-pandemic levels in March7:42
Restaurant sales surpassed pre-pandemic levels in March
Restaurant and bar sales in this country have surpassed their pre-COVID-19 levels for the first time since the pandemic began, according to Statistics Canada.
8h ago1:27
WSP paying US$1.81B in deal to expand environmental services
WSP announced Wednesday it will acquire the environment and infrastructure business of John Wood Group for US$1.8B.
2h ago6:33
U.S. stocks decline as data show a still-hot economy
U.S. equities started the month lower after a strong set of data suggested the Fed has not yet slowed growth enough to tamp down inflation, while JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon warned restrictive policies threaten to tip the economy into recession.
4h ago2:05
BlackBerry exploring other options for sale of legacy patents
BlackBerry says it is exploring alternatives around the sale of its legacy patents as deal with U.S.-based Catapult IP Innovations has taken longer than expected to complete.
7h ago
Slate Asset Management closes $518M deal to buy Hamilton industrial lands from Stelco
Slate Asset Management closes $518M deal to buy Hamilton industrial lands from Stelco
Slate Asset Management says it has acquired about 320 hectares of industrial land and buildings in Hamilton, Ont. from Stelco Inc.
Dec 23, 2019
13h ago
Strategists say profit downgrades pose risk to equity rally5:02
Strategists say profit downgrades pose risk to equity rally
After a difficult first five months of 2022, the pain may not be over yet for global equity markets, according to Citigroup strategists.
3h ago6:33
Canada Infrastructure Bank commits $80M for clean power project
The Canada Infrastructure Bank is committing $80 million toward the Atlin Hydroelectricity Expansion, a clean power project it says will benefit residents of the Yukon territory.
5h ago8:10
Lumber is the cheapest in seven months as housing markets soften
The days of pricey lumber might finally be over.
May 25
Surge in business loans propels profit at BMO, Scotiabank14:22
Surge in business loans propels profit at BMO, Scotiabank
Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal, Canada’s third-and fourth-largest lenders, got a boost last quarter as the nation’s businesses increased borrowing to meet customer demand.
7h ago4:53
Levi sees sales reaching US$10B in new set of targets
Denim maker Levi is scaling up investment in its stores and website, as well as women’s apparel, to reach a sales target of US$9 billion to US$10 billion by 2027.
12h ago10:37
EU set to approve sanctions on Russian oil, banks, insurance
European Union ambassadors are set to approve a sixth package of sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
May 24
Goldman strategist says stocks will bottom once Fed signals shift7:22
Goldman strategist says stocks will bottom once Fed signals shift
The selloff in equities will reach a bottom once the Federal Reserve signals the end of tightening, which may not happen until recession is apparent, according to Goldman Sachs.
5h ago7:32
Laurentian Bank posts most profitable quarter since 2018
Laurentian Bank of Canada reported a second-quarter profit of $59.5 million, up from $53.1 million a year ago, its most profitable quarter since 2018.
May 316:03
Gold Fields buying Yamana Gold in US$6.7B deal
Gold Fields agreed to buy Canada’s Yamana Gold for about US$7B in an all-share deal that will make the South African miner the world’s No. 4 gold producer.
May 26
Enbridge to build pipelines to service new LNG facility in U.S.6:34
Enbridge to build pipelines to service new LNG facility in U.S.
Energy transportation giant Enbridge Inc. will be going ahead with two pipeline projects to service a new liquefied natural gas facility in the U.S., part of the Canadian company's push to grow its LNG business as global demand soars.
May 30
Nexus program backlog balloons to nearly 300,000 applications3:51
Nexus program backlog balloons to nearly 300,000 applications
Canada's backlog of Nexus applications has ballooned into the hundreds of thousands, despite a sharp downturn in applicants during the pandemic.
11h ago3:44
Binance’s venture capital arm raises US$500M crypto fund
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm of the world’s biggest crypto exchange, launched a $500 million fund to invest in digital-asset projects, the latest capital injection into an industry that’s reeling from plunging prices and the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin.
May 316:49
More gold deals are in the works if Yamana is any gauge
Yamana Gold considered other options before agreeing to be acquired by Gold Fields for about US$7 billion, suggesting there are discussions for other prospective deals in the gold industry, the Canadian firm’s executive chairman said.
10h ago14:12
The Daily Chase: BoC hikes and sounds alarm; Musk demands return to office
The Bank of Canada delivered the half-point rate hike that Bay Street expected this morning, taking the target for its overnight rate to 1.5%.
May 315:12
Salesforce raises profit forecast on resilient demand for business software
Salesforce rose the most in almost two years on Wednesday after the company raised its annual profit forecast.
23h ago2:52
CAE profit soars in Q4 as revenues increase 25%
CAE says its net profit attributable to shareholders soared last quarter as revenues increased even excluding ventilators sold to the Canadian government last year for people suffering from COVID-19.