10 things you need to know about the feds’ CERB-transition plan

The federal government has unveiled its plan to transition out-of-work Canadians from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit to the Employment Insurance system. In a press conference, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough released the details of how the government intends to move an estimated three million Canadians from CERB to EI, and plans to continue to support unemployed Canadians. Below, BNN Bloomberg breaks down the key planks to the federal plan.

1: The federal government will extend CERB by an additional four weeks, up to a maximum of 28 weeks for eligible Canadians.

2: Ottawa will transition to a modified EI program on Sept. 27.

3: Canadians receiving their CERB benefits through Service Canada will be automatically transitioned to the new program. Those who made their application through the Canada Revenue Agency will need to apply for the new benefit through Service Canada.

4: The minimum regular benefit rate will be set at $400 per week for at least 26 weeks for qualifying Canadians.

5: The number of insurable hours Canadians will need to have worked to qualify will effectively drop to 120 hours over the last year, or about three-and-a-half weeks of full-time work. That’s down from anywhere between 420 and 700 hours of insurable employment during normal times of lower unemployment.

6: The benchmark unemployment rate used to determine benefits will be frozen at 13.1 per cent – the highest threshold – for one year in order to make EI accessible to the largest number of Canadians.

7: EI premiums will be frozen for workers and employers for two years.

8: A new Canada Recovery Benefit will be introduced for the self-employed or those who are not eligible for EI. The benefit provides $400 per week for up to 26 weeks. Recipients must repay $0.50 per dollar of annual earned net income above $38,000 in their income tax return.

9: A new Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit will provide $500 per week for up to two weeks for those unable to work due to COVID-19 related self-isolation or illness.

10: A Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit will provide $500 per week, per household, for 26 weeks for those unable to work because they must care for a child, dependent or family member due to COVID-19-related school and care-facility closures. Those who prefer to keep dependents at home despite facilities being open will not be entitled to the benefit.