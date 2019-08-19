(Bloomberg) -- Former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir appeared in court on corruption charges, another milestone in the country’s popular uprising just days after the military that ousted him agreed to share power.

Bashir didn’t speak publicly nor enter a plea during Monday’s two-hour hearing in the capital, Khartoum. The 75-year-old, who ruled Sudan for three decades, has been in custody since April, when the army took charge after months of deadly nationwide protests sparked by an economic crisis.

The opening of the trial -- in which the former leader is represented by about 96 lawyers -- marks the latest watershed in nine months of demonstrations, violence and political uncertainty. It comes after Sudan’s main opposition group and ruling military signed a deal Saturday to divide responsibilities and form a technocratic government for three years before elections.

Bashir’s alleged crimes include the illicit possession of more than $8 million in foreign currencies for the purposes of trading, according to the court. Members of the opposition, however, have demanded Bashir face justice for a litany of rights abuses he’s accused of committing during his reign -- one of the continent’s longest.

Bashir, who himself took power in a 1989 coup, is wanted by the Hague-based International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and genocide in the western Sudanese region of Darfur. Sudanese authorities -- stacked with figures from his former regime -- have indicated he won’t be extradited.

