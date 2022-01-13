(Bloomberg) -- Leaders of the far-right group the Oath Keepers were charged Thursday for conspiring to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as president by joining in the attack on the Capitol last year.

The indictment charges Elmer Stewart Rhodes, described as founder of the group, and 10 other individuals “with seditious conspiracy and other charges for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.”

The indictment represents the most serious charges the government has filed against supporters of former President Donald Trump for organizing or participating in the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

