Another week, another IPO in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. State-owned Dubai Holding on Wednesday announced plans to sell shares in business park operator Tecom Group starting June 16.

Here are Abu Dhabi and Dubai IPOs in the past 12 months, which raised a combined $11.9 billion, and how the shares performed since their listing.

Fertiglobe in Abu Dhabi gave investors the highest return, while Al Yah Satellite went below its IPO price. Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, which surged 20% on its trading debut, trimmed the gains and is up 2.8% since its listing in April.

Al Yah Satellite Communications (July 2021)

IPO price: 2.75 dirhams

Highest trading price: 3.10 dirhams

Last traded: 2.65 dirhams

Adnoc Drilling (October 2021)

IPO price: 2.30 dirhams

Highest trading price: 3.92 dirhams

Last traded: 3.33 dirhams

Fertiglobe (October 2021)

IPO price: 2.55 dirhams

Highest traded price: 5.95 dirhams

Last traded: 5.47 dirhams

Abu Dhabi Ports (February 2022)

IPO price: 3.20 dirhams

Highest trading price: 5.85 dirhams

Last traded: 5.10 dirhams

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (April 2022)

IPO price: 2.48 dirhams

High: 3.05 dirhams

Last traded: 2.55 dirhams

ADC Acquisition - SPAC (May 2022)

IPO price: 10 dirhams

High: 15.9 dirhams

Last traded: 12.90 dirhams

Borouge (June 2022)

IPO price: 2.45 dirhams

High: 3.27 dirhams

Last traded: 3.11 dirhams

