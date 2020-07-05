(Bloomberg) -- After returning an average of 9.76% to members in the past decade, Australia’s biggest pension fund has scraped in with a positive result in 2020 as markets were whipsawed by the coronavirus pandemic.

AustralianSuper Pty.’s default investment option returned 0.52% in the 12 months ended June 30, the eleventh consecutive year of gains, the fund said in an emailed statement. The Melbourne-based fund’s assets under management rose to A$180 billion ($125 billion) from A$160 billion a year ago as it benefits from Australia’s compulsory retirement savings system.

Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, returns were strong in the first half of fiscal 2020, while markets were buoyed over the past quarter by the “enormous amount” of fiscal and monetary stimulus, Chief Investment Officer Mark Delaney said.

“We have been through an extraordinary health and economic crisis that severely affected domestic and global markets,” Delaney said. “To arrive at the end of the financial year with a positive result given the turmoil we have seen is a very good outcome for members.”

The return comes as a gauge of global stocks is higher than a year ago as markets rebound from the sharp sell off in March. AustralianSuper maintained it’s long-term weightings in equities during the turbulence, including more than a third allocated to international shares, according to its disclosures.

With peers including Construction & Building Unions Superannuation, which returned 0.75% in fiscal 2020, expecting next year to be challenging, positive returns across the board may be difficult. Funds are navigating a volatile market torn between the ongoing pandemic that’s forcing countries re-instate shutdowns, and promises of economic stimulus.

