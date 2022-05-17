We think that Shopify has a long way to fall: CEO of New Constructs

The number of institutional investors that have reduced or exited their Shopify Inc. stock holdings has reached the highest level in seven years, according to the most recent regulatory filings.

The Securities and Exchange Commission's Form 13F is a quarterly report that must be filed by all institutional investment managers operating in the United States with at least $100 million in assets under management.

According to the latest quarterly data, U.S.-based Fidelity Investments Inc. significantly reduced its position – selling around 2.1 million shares from its overall holding of 2.3 million. Its American peer Jennison Associates LLC also sold 1.8 million shares from its total 2.9 million position.

In terms of major purchases of the stock, Europe-based MUFG Securities added 1.4 million shares according to a March filing, roughly doubling its position. A few major banks – including Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of America – also collectively purchased 1.2 million shares.

Shopify was once known as a Canadian tech darling and even became the nation’s most valuable public firm as its share price surged at the start of the pandemic. But as global equity markets started seeing a massive sell off in the face of higher interest rates as well as recessionary and stagflation fears in recent months, technology stocks -- like Shopify -- have taken a major hit.

As of mid-day Tuesday, Shopify’s Canadian-listed shares were down 73 per cent on a year-to-date basis -- not far from its one-year low of $414.41 per share seen on May 11.



Despite being regarded as a global leader among e-commerce technology platforms by several analyst groups, some still argue trouble lies ahead in terms for the stock.



“The build-out of the fulfillment network is still underway, but the company lowered its qualitative outlook for merchant additions for the year and stepped up spending in all areas, including sales and marketing,” said Andrew Willis of Morningstar in a Monday note, who reduced his position from a buy to a hold rating and reduced his price target.

His equity analyst peer Dan Romanoff at Morningstar added that “the spending drives our fair value estimate lower, and this recent miss on merchant solutions only further increases the uncertainty around this company.”

According to a May 11 note from Jim Kelleher, an analyst at Argus Research who reduced the firm’s 12-month price target for the U.S. listing to US$600 from US$1,100, the company’s projection that revenue growth will slow from the rapid pace seen in 2020-2021 means his firm expects Shopify “to experience several quarters of negative [earnings per share] comparisons.”

Finally, Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan said in a note on May 15 that he attributed share price volatility for tech stocks, including Shopify, to the following: “As earnings wind down, we expect macro themes to be an important driver of share performances over the next few months.”