£14 Billion of Cash Could Soon Be Worthless. Here’s What to Do With It

(Bloomberg) -- Got an old £20 or £50 note in your wallet?

If it's made of paper, you might want to spend it or deposit it soon. As of Sept. 30, the note will no longer be legal tender.

That's the cutoff date for using the old notes set by the Bank of England, with new polymer notes featuring mathematician Alan Turing and artist J.M.W. Turner replacing the old paper variations.

There are about £14 billion worth of paper £20 and £50 notes still in circulation, with 1.2 million people in the UK still relying on cash to make regular payments.

The Bank of England's Chief Cashier Sarah John says the easiest thing to do is to spend them now, or deposit them into a bank account.

She says most UK banks will still accept the old paper notes after the deadline, and if not, it's always possible to do a postal exchange with the Bank of England.

