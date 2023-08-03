$14-million mansion with private golf course up for sale in Alberta
The luxury home northwest of Calgary, described as “one-of-a-kind,” is up for sale with the whopping price tag of hit $13.95 million.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
The luxury home northwest of Calgary, described as “one-of-a-kind,” is up for sale with the whopping price tag of hit $13.95 million.
Mortgage rates in the US climbed for the second week in a row, hitting the highest level in three weeks.
The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, which had propped up several banks with multibillion-dollar loans before their collapses this year, will part ways with its chief executive officer.
EQT Exeter, the property affiliate of Swedish private equity firm EQT AB, launched a real estate investment trust as part of its expansion into the private wealth business.
Region's offices were twice as full as the Northeast, according to new research. Shorter commutes likely boosting visits.
1h ago
BNN Bloomberg,
For many golfers, the idea of a backyard golf course – or even just a practice area – is just a pipedream, but one luxury property in Alberta can make that a reality, provided you can afford it.
The luxury home northwest of Calgary, described as “one-of-a-kind,” is up for sale with the whopping price tag of hit $13.95 million.
“(It’s) extremely rare,” said Tom Sherry, a realtor with CIR Realty. “I can’t think of another one I’ve even seen.”
The seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom home spans more than 1,114 square metres and comes with a professional kitchen and dining capable of hosting more than 20 people, among many other luxury features.
Outside, the 7.8 hectare property comes complete with a “world class” nine-hole Par 3 course, designed by golf architect Gary Browning, known for building some of the best new courses in Alberta.
“The family that built it, they always claimed that nobody had more fun than them,” Sherry said.
The course also has its own clubhouse and maintenance area.
Since hitting the market back in May, Sherry said the property has received several serious inquiries, but no offers yet.
“I feel like the buyer needs to have a substantial net worth to justify the purchase,” Sherry said. “Maintaining the place probably costs more annually most people’s gross personal income.”
All images courtesy of Tom Sherry and CIR Realty