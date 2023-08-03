$14-million mansion with private golf course up for sale in Alberta

For many golfers, the idea of a backyard golf course – or even just a practice area – is just a pipedream, but one luxury property in Alberta can make that a reality, provided you can afford it.

The luxury home northwest of Calgary, described as “one-of-a-kind,” is up for sale with the whopping price tag of hit $13.95 million.

“(It’s) extremely rare,” said Tom Sherry, a realtor with CIR Realty. “I can’t think of another one I’ve even seen.”

The seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom home spans more than 1,114 square metres and comes with a professional kitchen and dining capable of hosting more than 20 people, among many other luxury features.

Outside, the 7.8 hectare property comes complete with a “world class” nine-hole Par 3 course, designed by golf architect Gary Browning, known for building some of the best new courses in Alberta.

“The family that built it, they always claimed that nobody had more fun than them,” Sherry said.

The course also has its own clubhouse and maintenance area.

Since hitting the market back in May, Sherry said the property has received several serious inquiries, but no offers yet.

“I feel like the buyer needs to have a substantial net worth to justify the purchase,” Sherry said. “Maintaining the place probably costs more annually most people’s gross personal income.”

All images courtesy of Tom Sherry and CIR Realty