(Bloomberg) -- Max Verstappen has already earned enough points to clinch the title of Formula One World Champion this year. But race officials in Austin are betting it will do nothing to lessen the fervor of the masses attending the ninth United States Grand Prix to be held there on Oct. 23.

The contest in the dry countryside outside Austin will see Verstappen work to fend off George Russell, Sergio Perez, and track record-holder Charles Leclerc for Texas-sized bragging rights on the track that runs 20 turns and 56 laps across its 3.4-mile circuit.

There will be plenty of opportunities for the 400,000 expected attendees to spend money as they eat, drink, and make merry before, during, and after the race. Green Day and Ed Sheeran will headline the biggest concerts. Post Malone, Robin Thicke, Shaggy, Wyclef Jean, Zedd, and Australian rapper the Kid Laroi will all perform at ticketed parties. Shaquille O’Neal will even perform as DJ Diesel, one of his many alter egos, above the winners podium after the race concludes.

Some challenges face hard-core and casual fans alike, however. Three-day passes that include seats for qualifying rounds and on race day have already sold out at Ticketmaster. Unlike accommodations for the F1 race in Singapore, hotel rooms overlooking the track do not exist in Texas hill country. Still, there are plenty of ways to get involved in the action.

At the Track

Founded in 2012 and now the longest-running modern F1 race in the US, Austin’s grand prix at the Circuit of the Americas track has been a guidepost for the subsequent success of Miami’s first F1 race in May and a new grand prix to be held in Las Vegas in 2023.

Austin is also one of the most affordable F1 events on the schedule, with easy access from the airport and a central location in the US. A general admission pass to a qualifying day on Friday or Saturday before the race costs $40. That’s a good way to get a taste of racing if you’re not quite an F1 pro or are unsure whether you want to go all-in. Attending a qualifying day is a good way to glimpse the cars without dealing with the massive crowds and parking hassles that mark race.

Race day-only tickets—for Sunday—cost more: You can find them going from $238 to $3,000 per ticket on Ticketmaster, or for as low as $216 or $337 (with shuttle pass) on Stubhub.

Package deals will get you more access, more food, more beverages, more music. A $1,199 three-day race pass from F1 Experiences offers uncovered bleacher seats, trackside barbeque with Haas F1 team members, and a gift bag with branded merchandise. (Similar packages, with different seating, start at $499 and $999 per person.)

Where to Stay

Motorsports Travel sells a $1,775 Silver Package that includes a four-night stay at the Hyatt Place Austin or Holiday Inn Austin Midtown, along with a car rental and breakfast, three-day GA seats on turn 9 in the grandstand, and a goodie bag. This also includes the Green Day and Ed Sheeran concerts, though not parking passes. The $2,195 Gold Package includes all that, plus better grandstand seats and a four-night stay in the Residence Inn by Marriott Austin in the university area. You need only book your flights.

Hotels are a trickier proposition: None exist close to the track, and the race circuit is 15 miles—which will take up to two hours to travel in race-weekend traffic—outside town. The Four Seasons offers lake-view suites starting at $3,165/night. The JW Marriott, Fairmont, and W hotels are standard options in Austin, close to the shopping district and bar-laden 6th Street. Availability via online reservation is limited during race weekend, so you’ll need a telephone to check pricing and availability. Notwithstanding shuttles to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), public transit in Texas remains close to nil; you’ll want a car in Austin.

Party Time

Nothing in Austin is likely to top the outrageous party scene Miami provided during its inaugural grand prix earlier this year. The college town three hours south of Dallas just isn’t built for it. But there’s still plenty to see.

Green Day and Ed Sheeran will perform on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22, respectively, at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at the COTA track. Tickets start at $59.

DJ Cassidy will host Robin Thicke, Wyclef Jean, and Shaggy on Oct. 21 at the historic Austin City Limits venue at the Moody Theater. Williams racing team drivers, team principal Jost Capito, and F1 World Champion driver Jenson Button will attend. Individual tickets start at $299. Prices go up to $15,000 for a VIP 10-pack that includes access to a reception on the patio prior to the event; a live Q&A with Capito and Button; a red-carpet entrance and photo op; box seats for 10 guests; an open bar with waiter service; complimentary Champagne; a gift bag, and the DJ set.

Bootsy Bellows, the Los Angeles-based nightclub named after David Arquett’s burlesque-dancing mother, will host after-parties on Oct. 21 at the Austin-American Statesman headquarters. They will feature performances by the Kid Laroi and Zedd, plus DJ sets. The following night, Post Malone will headline the party, with tickets starting at $585. On Friday, $30,000 will get you onstage access with expedited entry, unlimited drinks, waiter service, and private bathrooms. Onstage access is sold out for Saturday night, but $25,000 will get you Row 1 seating for 12 as well as the rest of the perks.

Austin’s Victorian-themed Mayfair lounge on 6th Street (where all the college bros party) will host Chris Lake and Deadmau5 on Oct. 22, with tickets starting at $150 and $200. Tables are still available at Mayfair on all nights but Oct. 23; prices range from $4,000 to $20,000, depending on preferred service options.

The best spot of the weekend may be with Verstappen’s team. Red Bull Racing will host a sold-out afterparty with DJ sets at Mayfair following the race on Oct. 23. As a known nightlife enthusiast, Verstappen is likely to appear. Odds are that the party vibe will be anything but Victorian.

