(Bloomberg) -- China’s annual work report is littered with some eye popping numbers.

Here’s a few highlights that illustrate the enormity of the continent-sized economy and the transformation it’s undergoing.

Gross domestic product grew by 6.6 percent last year to exceed 90 trillion yuan. That represents a 10-fold increase over the past 20 years

A further 13.61 million new urban jobs were added last year. That’s more than the entire population of Belgium

An average of over 18,000 new businesses opened DAILY last year, taking the total number of market entities past 100 million

More than 6.2 million housing units were rebuilt in rundown urban areas and 1.9 million dilapidated rural houses were renovated

Close to 14 million people originally from rural areas gained permanent urban residency

Another 4,100 kilometers of high-speed railways opened to traffic -- that’s about a third the diameter of planet Earth. Over 6,000 kilometers of expressways and more than 300,000 kilometers of rural roads were built or improved -- add those together and you’ve almost reached the moon

The number of people in China aged 60 and above has reached 250 million. If China’s grey population were a country, it would be the world’s fifth biggest by people.

