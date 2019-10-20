1MDB-Linked Superyacht Is For Sale Again With a Bigger Price Tag

(Bloomberg) -- The 300-foot luxury yacht once owned by Malaysia’s fugitive financier Low Taek Jho is back on the market.

Just six months after the vessel was bought for $126 million, yachting company Camper & Nicholsons is listing Tranquility for sale again, its website showed. It has an asking price of $200 million, according to Business Insider, almost 60% more than what casino company Genting Malaysia Bhd. paid.

The boat, formerly known as Equanimity, was seized from Low last year as part of Malaysia’s efforts to recoup about $4.5 billion allegedly embezzled from troubled state company 1MDB. The U.S. Justice Department said more than $250 million in laundered funds were used to buy Equanimity.

The Malaysian government struggled to find buyers before the yacht was purchased in April by Genting, at what Low described as a deal done at a “bargain-basement sale price.” Low has denied wrongdoing.

Camper & Nicholsons described Tranquility as an “outstanding” superyacht that “benefits from the finest aesthetics and technical standards.” In a 31-page brochure filled with images of the yacht’s interior, it listed some of the awards the vessel clinched, including as a finalist at the World Superyacht Awards in 2015.

Tranquility, which was rented by makeup mogul Kylie Jenner for her 22nd birthday party, boasts a gym, pool, gallery, beauty salon and helipad. There is still a separate listing for the rental of the vessel from 1.1 million euros ($1.23 million) a week.

Camper & Nicholsons didn’t immediately respond to an email outside of business hours to confirm Tranquility’s asking price.

