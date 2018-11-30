(Bloomberg) -- A Malaysian financier accused of masterminding a scheme to siphon billions of dollars from a state wealth fund allegedly funneled money into the U.S. in an attempt to influence a Justice Department investigation, according to the U.S. government.

Low had help in opening multiple accounts at U.S. financial institutions from a now-former Justice Department employee, who wasn’t connected to the investigation of Low, the U.S. said. The employee, George Higginbotham, is scheduled to plead guilty in Washington federal court Friday.

