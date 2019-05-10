(Bloomberg) -- U.S. prosecutors brought charges against Jho Low, who stands accused of looting a Malaysian wealth fund, for campaign-finance violations related to President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election effort.

The charges, unsealed Friday in Washington, accuse Low of transferring to $21.6 million to Pras Michel, a musician and film producer, who spread approximately $865,000 among 20 straw donors. Low, whose whereabouts are unknown, was previously charged in the U.S. with conspiring to bribe foreign officials and launder money.

The straw donors, according to the latest charges, then donated the money to a presidential fundraising committee. Michel was also accused of directing more than $1 million of Low’s funds to an independent committee involved in the 2012 presidential election.

The charges are an outgrowth of the sprawling Justice Department investigation into fraud and corruption at the 1MDB fund, which was meant to promote economic development in Malaysia. It was instead used as a massive slush fund by Low, an adviser to Malaysia’s then-prime minister, Najib Razak, U.S. prosecutors have said.

Although the charges on Friday relate to conduct from 2012, Michel was a central player in the bank-fraud machinations that led to a guilty plea by former Justice Department official George Higginbotham last November, according to court documents filed in that case.

In that scheme, Higginbotham admitted that he falsified paperwork in 2017 to create bank accounts that were then used to funnel money from “Co-conspirator B” in Asia to “Co-conspirator A” in the U.S. The descriptions of the co-conspirators match those of Low and Michel.

According to Higginbotham’s plea, he created the false paper trail at the “direction” of Michel. Higginbotham understood that Michel and Low created these false companies because no U.S. bank would accept funds from Low, who had been identified by the Justice Department in 2016 as the architect of the 1MDB fraud.

On Thursday, after reports that Michel would be charged, his lawyer, Barry Pollack, released a statement saying, “Mr. Michel is innocent of these charges and looks forward to having the case heard by a jury.”

Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, 46, is a musician, actor and producer of records and films who rose to prominence in the 1990s as a member of the Fugees, a hip-hop group that also included Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean.

Michel appeared in and produced several films, including a documentary on homelessness in Los Angeles. By 2012, he was drawn into the orbit of Low, whose parties attracted Hollywood producers, A-list actor Leonardo DiCaprio and music stars including Swizz Beatz and his wife Alicia Keys.

The charges come a few weeks after Attorney General William Barr received a waiver from the White House allowing him to participate in the investigation and litigation involving 1MDB. Barr’s former law firm, Kirkland & Ellis, represents Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which is under investigation by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, for its role in raising more than $6 billion for the fund.

