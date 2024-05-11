(Bloomberg) -- 1Malaysia Development Bhd. is among companies that are suing the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak for allegedly obtaining over $346 million worth of luxury goods through misappropriated funds.

The companies including SRC International Sdn Bhd are asking Rosmah Mansor to give up the luxury goods in her possession and pay $346 million, or a sum determined by the court, according to a May 9 court filing.

Funds were channeled from six of the 11 plaintiffs through various offshore entities “before being paid out to 48 different vendors based in no less than 14 jurisdictions” for the purchases of the luxury goods, according to the filing. The various offshore entities include the other five plaintiffs.

About 320 payments totaling over $346 million were made, they said, adding that the luxury goods included thousands of items of jewelry, watches and handbags.

Shabnam Naraindas Daswani was named as a second defendant, according to the filing. The latter allegedly procured luxury goods on behalf of Rosmah.

The Edge newspaper cited Rosmah’s lawyers as saying they have not received a statement of claim, and had only gotten a copy of the writ.

Najib was prime minister from 2009 until 2018, when his role in the 1MDB scandal cost the Barisan Nasional coalition the election and ended its six-decade rule. Shortly after his downfall, police seized about 1.1 billion ringgit ($232 million) worth of items in raids linked to the former leader and his wife. He and Rosmah have denied wrongdoing but still face trials for multiple criminal charges related to the troubled state fund.

