(Bloomberg) -- Kee Kok Thiam, who reportedly helped Malaysia’s anti-graft authorities confirm the location of fugitive tycoon Low Taek Jho, died in hospital two days ago.

Kee died on May 29 in a hospital due to a “sudden massive stroke,” according to an emailed statement from lawyers representing his family Wednesday.

Malaysian authorities questioned Kee when he returned to Malaysia earlier this month, Al Jazeera reported separately, citing the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. Authorities want Low as part of a probe into the 1MDB scandal that has already led to the jailing of a former prime minister, and Al Jazeera said Kee told the MACC that he had met Low and other 1MDB fugitives in Macau. Kee was released without charge, the report said.

“We urge all parties not to entertain any speculations on this unfortunate event and allow the family the space to grief on his passing,” said Valen, Oh & Partners in the statement.

The MACC didn’t respond to a request seeking comment. Kee’s cremation ceremony was held on Wednesday morning, according to the New Straits Times.

