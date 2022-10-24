(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg Economics estimates it would take net job losses of about 35,000 per month -- for a year -- to bring inflation back to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, and even more if US price pressures have grown entrenched. Though the decline won’t be immediate, BE expects employment to decline by an average of about 90,000 per month over the next year as the economy slips into recession.

