(Bloomberg) -- Twenty North Korean fishermen were tipped into the sea after their boat collided with a Japanese Fisheries Ministry vessel in waters off Japan’s west coast, public broadcaster NHK said.

The incident took place at about 9:10 a.m. roughly 350 kilometers (220 miles) northwest of the Noto Peninsula, the broadcaster said. Coast guard vessels were heading to the area, NHK said.

The North Korean fishing vessel sank after the collision, according to Jiji Press. Kyodo News said it took place within Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Japanese coast guard vessels have in the past rescued North Korean fishermen who stray far from their coast in flimsy vessels.

To contact the reporter on this story: Isabel Reynolds in Tokyo at ireynolds1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Scott at bscott66@bloomberg.net, Jon Herskovitz

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.