2008 Financial Crisis Isn't Over for Some American Families

(Bloomberg) -- The impact of the 2008 financial crisis lingers across the U.S.

Median household income was about $2,000 or more below pre-recession levels in 12 states and Puerto Rico in 2017, according to data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Surveys.

Nevada, Connecticut and Florida suffered the biggest hits followed by Alaska, Arizona, Idaho, New Mexico, Louisiana, Indiana, Georgia, Delaware, Michigan and Puerto Rico.

Other areas have seen a noticeable rebound in household income.

