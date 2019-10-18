Canadian voters will cast their ballots to decide the country’s next government in the 2019 federal election Monday, and BNN Bloomberg and BNNBloomberg.ca will be the top destinations for analysis of what the outcome means for your money and the economy.

Jon Erlichman and Greg Bonnell will kick off BNN Bloomberg’s special coverage with ELECTION 2019 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. They’ll be joined by a range of prominent investors and business leaders including PIMCO head of Canadian Portfolio Management Ed Devlin, Mattamy Homes Founder Peter Gilgan, OMX CEO and Founder Nicole Verkindt, Martinrea International Chairman Rob Wildeboer, and former TransCanada CEO Hal Kvisle.

As a result of BNN Bloomberg’s election special, there will be no Market Call Tonight on Oct. 21.

From 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT onward, BNN Bloomberg will air the CTV ELECTION 2019 special and stream it on BNNBloomberg.ca. With CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme at the helm, the coverage will include reports from 60 journalists situated across the country, with contributions from our own Amanda Lang and Jon Erlichman.

BNN Bloomberg’s in-depth coverage of the election results will continue Tuesday at an earlier start time of 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT when The Street hears from Bay Street voices including Ninepoint Partners Senior Portfolio Manager Eric Nuttall, who will provide insight on implications for Canada’s energy sector.

Later on Tuesday, we’ll hear from the likes of former Canopy Growth co-CEO Bruce Linton, ex-Bank of Canada Governor David Dodge and former Ambassador the United States Frank McKenna. And throughout the day, we’ll have full coverage of what the election means for your portfolio, taxes and Canada’s future.

Viewers can also follow BNN Bloomberg on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for behind-the-scenes coverage and updates, and watch for the full guest lineup on BNNBloomberg.ca.