(Bloomberg) -- A former state lawmaker who said the 2020 election was “rigged” won the Republican nomination Tuesday to oversee elections in Nevada, the fourth such backer in the US of Donald Trump’s baseless claim of widespread fraud in 2020 to win his party’s backing.

Nevada Republicans also chose an election denier, Adam Laxalt, to face US Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in the fall.

Jim Marchant, who has said that voting machines are controlled by a global “cabal,” was nominated in the a swing state that is typically a top target for control of the White House and the Senate. He joins like-minded nominees in Minnesota, Michigan and New Mexico.

Here’s a look at the candidates who won Republican nominations on Tuesday and deny that President Joe Biden was elected fairly:

US Senator, Nevada

Nominee: Adam Laxalt

His record: A former Nevada attorney general and co-chair of Donald Trump’s campaign in the state in 2020, Laxalt filed several lawsuits seeking to overturn Biden’s win. As part of those efforts, he submitted a list of thousands of out-of-state voters, many of whom turned out to be members of the military who are legally allowed to cast a Nevada ballot. He has made baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the state.

Why it matters: Laxalt has declined to say whether he would vote to overturn the next presidential contest if elected and said that he would file lawsuits to contest his own race if he loses in November.

What he’s said: “There’s no question they rigged the election.”

Secretary of State, Nevada

Nominee: Jim Marchant

His record: A former state assemblyman, Marchant claims the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump as well as him and that a global “cabal” is manipulating voting machines. He filed a lawsuit demanding a new election after he lost a congressional race by five points to Democratic US Representative Steven Horsford, which was dismissed. Marchant is the president of the Amer­ica First Secret­ary of State Coali­tion, a coalition that is running candidates in several states who claim the 2020 election was stolen.

Why it matters: Marchant has pledged to implement voter ID, end no-excuse vote by mail and early in-person voting, remove restrictions on partisan poll watchers in elections offices, aggressively remove voters from the rolls and hand count all ballots, a method that is more expensive, slower and less accurate. He opposes Nevada’s involvement in a nonpartisan coalition that helps states compare voter registrations.

What he’s said: “We haven’t elected anybody here since 2006. They have been installed and selected by the cabal.”

Governor, Maine

Nominee: Paul LePage

His record: A former two-term governor, LePage repeated baseless claims about widespread fraud in the weeks after the 2020 election. He has also claimed without evidence that people from Massachusetts were bused into Maine to vote in a referendum on same-sex marriage in 2009. LePage has also tried to reassure his supporters, however, by saying that it’s “very, very difficult to rig an election in Maine.”

Why it matters: LePage has called for stronger voter ID laws. The Maine governor is responsible for certifying presidential electors. As governor, LePage was criticized after he said that his administration would investigate out-of-state college students who voted.

What he’s said: “I tell you, this is clearly a stolen election.”

