(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential contender Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has agreed not to accept campaign contributions from the fossil fuel industry, according to an environmental group and a video posted on her Facebook page.

Gillibrand signed a pledge not to accept funding from the oil, gas and coal industries while campaigning in New Hampshire today, environmental group Oil Change International said in a statement.

