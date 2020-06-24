(Bloomberg) -- There will be no marathon in New York City this November.

The New York Road Runners, the organizer of the annual event, said today that they have decided to cancel the world’s largest marathon out of concern for the health and safety of those involved.

“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”

This year’s event was slated to be the 50th running. The race was previously canceled in 2012 in the wake of superstorm Sandy. Event organizers were heavily criticized for waiting until just days before that race before making a decision.

