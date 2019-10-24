(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

With U.S. help, global growth in 2020 may be up from dismal 2019. But risks abound, and trade tensions remain the big negative If the U.S. economy manages to sustain its record-breaking expansion into 2020, it will be because U.S. consumers didn’t lose their nerve despite all the talk of recession

Mario Draghi is about to unveil his final policy decision as European Central Bank president. His farewell press conference will follow later today The new President Christine Lagarde and the nomination of Isabel Schnabel offer the bank and Germany an opportunity to repair their fractured relationship

Elsewhere in central banks, Sweden’s Riksbank made clear it wants to put an end to half a decade of negative interest rates, as it breaks away from the monetary orthodoxy of the day Norway’s central bank reiterated its view that interest rates will remain at the current level in the “coming period,” but said that an historically weak krone poses an inflation risk Turkey delivered another interest-rate cut that exceeded forecasts Ukraine forged ahead with interest-rate cuts, delivering a bigger-than-expected reduction Indonesia cut its key interest rate for a fourth straight month

Asia is bracing for the U.S. Treasury’s report on currency manipulators

China leapfrogged France in the World Bank’s annual rankings for ease of doing business

