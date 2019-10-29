(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The story of the global economy in 2019 has been the trade conflict. What will 2020 look like? Focusing on the U.S.–China trade conflict, Bloomberg Economics’ forecast is no escalation but no respite either, Tom Orlik writes

Mario Draghi made one last plea for euro-zone fiscal support as he signed off from the European Central Bank presidency in a ceremony attended by the leaders of the bloc’s biggest economies

Serbia is paying much more for infrastructure loans from countries it counts as allies than it does to borrow from development banks

China’s third-quarter slowdown continued into October, with only a few signs of stabilization evident amid the weakest pace of expansion in almost 30 years

Meanwhile, China’s room to ease monetary policy is being increasingly limited by price rises on the back of the swine fever outbreak, economists said

Consumer prices in Tokyo rose at the same pace in October even after a sales tax hike, underscoring the challenge the Bank of Japan faces in stoking inflation as it prepares for a review of price strength later this week

Singapore’s labor market is starting to come under strain as the trade-reliant economy struggles

New Zealand’s Treasury Department warned the finance minister that S&P Global Ratings could remove its positive outlook on the country’s AA credit rating, a document obtained by Bloomberg shows

