Sometimes, pictures can tell a story better than words can. Here's a collection of photos showcasing some of the biggest business and economic events that happened this year.

The 400-metre-long Evergiven ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March, disrupting global supply chains in March. Photographer: Peter Boer/Bloomberg

U.S. drivers line up at a Costco gas station on May 12 after a cyberattack shuts down the massive Colonial Pipeline network. Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg

Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos sports a cowboy hat after his space flight lands in July. Photo courtesy: Bloomberg News

Justin Trudeau celebrates an election win on Sept. 21, but fails to secure a federal majority. Photographer: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Michael Kovrig embraces his wife after landing at Toronto Pearson Airport on Sept. 25, after being detained in China for nearly three years. Photographer: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen tells a U.S. Senate committee the social media giant knew its platform harmed users on Oct. 5. Photographer: Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Bloomberg

On Oct. 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will pump more gas to Europe "a day after" regulators approve the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Maksim Blinov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Flooding in B.C. displaces thousands of residents and halts key shipping corridors in November. Photographer: Taehoon Kim/Bloomberg