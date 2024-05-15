Why Making Computer Chips Has Become Such a Big Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Computer chips are the engine room of the digital economy, and their growing capabilities are enabling technologies such as generative artificial intelligence that promise to transform multiple industries. Their critical role was highlighted when the coronavirus pandemic disrupted chip production in Asia, tipping global technology supply chains into chaos. Small wonder, then, that the devices are now the focus of intense competition between the world’s economic superpowers.

1. Why are chips so critical?

They’re what’s needed to process and understand the mountains of data that have come to rival oil as the lifeblood of the economy. Made from materials deposited on disks of silicon, chips — shorthand for semiconductors, or integrated circuits — can perform a variety of functions. Memory chips, which store data, are relatively simple and are traded like commodities. Logic chips, which run programs and act as the brains of a device, are more complex and expensive. Access to components such as Nvidia Corp.’s H100 AI accelerator has become linked to both national security and the fortunes of giant companies such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Microsoft Corp. as they race to build out giant data centers and steal the lead in what’s seen as the future of computing. But even every-day devices are increasingly reliant on chips. Every press of a button in a car full of gadgetry requires simple chips to translate that touch into electronic signals. And all battery-powered devices need chips to convert and regulate the flow of electricity.

2. Why is there a battle over chip manufacturing?

Most of the world’s leading semiconductor technology originates in the US, but today it’s Taiwan and South Korea that dominate chip manufacturing. China is the biggest market for the electronic components and has a growing desire to make more of the chips it uses itself. That’s made the industry a focal point for Washington as it tries to limit the rise of its Asian rival and address what it says are national security concerns. The US is deploying export controls and import tariffs to contain China’s chip ambitions. It’s also set aside huge sums of government money to bring back physical production of the components, reducing what it sees as a dangerous reliance on a few facilities in East Asia. Several other nations including Germany, Spain, India and Japan are following its lead.

3. Who controls supply?

Chipmaking has become an increasingly precarious and exclusive business. New plants have a price tag of more than $20 billion, take years to build and need to be run flat-out for 24 hours a day to turn a profit. The scale required has reduced the number of companies with leading-edge technology to just three — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. and Intel Corp. of the US. TSMC and Samsung act as so-called foundries, providing outsourced manufacturing for companies around the world. The world’s biggest tech firms are dependent on access to the best manufacturing, most of which is located in Taiwan. Intel used to focus on making chips for its own use, but is also now trying to compete with TSMC and Samsung for contract manufacturing business. Lower down the food chain there’s a huge industry that makes so-called analog chips. Companies such as Texas Instruments Inc and STMicroelectronics NV are leading makers of these components that do things like adjust power inside smartphones, control temperatures and turn sound into electrical pulses. This is the area that China, blocked from access to many of the machines needed to make more cutting edge parts, is targeting, investing heavily to boost production and grab market share.

4. How is the chip battle playing out?

Despite the Chinese spending spree, the country’s chipmakers still depend on US and other foreign technology, and their access to chip equipment designed and made overseas is shrinking.

The US imposed tighter export controls in 2023 on the most cutting-edge chips and chipmaking equipment to stop China from developing capabilities that Washington regards as potential military threats, such as supercomputers and AI. It also pressed allies to restrict China’s access to a less-advanced chipmaking technology known as immersion deep-ultraviolet lithography machines, while moving to restrict its own imports of Chinese chips.

China managed to hoard large numbers of immersion DUV machines before the export restrictions kicked in. By July 2024, Washington was leaning on allies to ban chipmaking equipment manufacturers such as ASML Holding NV and Tokyo Electron Ltd. from servicing and repairing those machines.

Leading Chinese tech companies including Huawei Technologies Co. have been placed on a so-called US entity list, meaning American chip technology suppliers must get government approval to sell to these blacklisted companies.

US politicians have decided they need to do more than just hold back China. The 2022 Chips and Science Act set aside $39 billion for direct grants, as well as loans and loan guarantees worth $75 billion, to revitalize American chipmaking.

China’s isn’t sitting idle. Huawei is building a collection of secret semiconductor-fabrication facilities across China, a shadow manufacturing network that would let the blacklisted company skirt the US sanctions and further the nation’s technology ambitions. In 2023, Huawei unveiled a smartphone powered by a processor with so-called 7-nanometer technology — more advanced than the US rules allow.

The European Union has forged its own $46.3 billion plan to expand local manufacturing capacity. The European Commission estimates that public and private investments in the sector will total more than $108 billion. The goal is to double the bloc’s output to 20% of the global market by 2030.

India in February approved investments powered by a $10 billion government fund, including a Tata Group bid to build the country’s first major chipmaking facility.

In Saudi Arabia, the Public Investment Fund is eyeing an unspecified “sizable investment” to kick off the kingdom’s foray into chips as it seeks to diversify an economy dependent on fossil fuels.

Japan’s trade ministry has secured about $25.3 billion for a chips campaign launched in 2021. Projects include two TSMC foundries in southern Kumamoto and another foundry in northern Hokkaido, where Japan’s homegrown venture, Rapidus Corp., aims to mass produce 2 nanometer logic chips in 2027.

What’s the biggest risk to global chip production?

A potential conflict over Taiwan, which makes most of the world’s advanced logic semiconductors and a lot of lagging-edge chips as well.

China has long claimed the island, just 100 miles off its coast, as its own territory and threatened to invade to prevent its formal independence. The US has promised to defend Taiwan if that ever happens.

A war could cut Taiwanese chipmaking giant TSMC off from its global customers. The company almost single-handedly created the “foundry” business model — building chips designed by others. Big customers like Apple Inc. gave TSMC the massive volume to build industry-leading expertise, and now the world relies on it. The company overtook Intel in terms of revenue in 2022. Matching its scale and skills would take years and cost a fortune.

