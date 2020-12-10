(Bloomberg) --

There’s so much going on in the ETF world with trends, strategies, themes and companies colliding in this hotter-than-ever market, which remains on pace to post another record year for inflows and volume. What's more, next year could be even bigger as many "Big Active" mutual fund firms, representing $10 trillion in assets, look to make up for lost time.

So what should investors watch for in 2021? Rather than give you yet another “outlook,” Eric and Joel invited Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analysts James Seyffart, Morgan Barna and Athanasios Psarafagis to discuss their 21 ETFs to watch in 2021: $DFAU $SPGP $ICVT $VXUS $GBTC $SNPE $OVL $SQQQ $ARKK $SVAL $MSOS $VTI $QQQJ $KMED $BATT $NETL $IBUY $SPAK $USMV $FDG and $LQD.

