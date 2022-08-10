23andMe CEO Says US Is Falling Behind in DNA Race

(Bloomberg) -- 23andMe Holding Co. Chief Executive Officer Anne Wojcicki says the US is lagging behind countries like the UK and China in the race to understand the human genome.

“The US is far behind countries like the UK,” Wojcicki said Wednesday during an interview on “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations” on Bloomberg Television.

While the US recently launched a program to decode diverse American genomes, Wojcicki said, “the UK has already leap-frogged us” with their genetic database program.

Truly understanding the genome, she said, will take the cooperation of many nations working together, in order to have something like “100 million people who come together so you can really understand what the code is.”

“China's crushing us, too,” she said, explaining that part of the threat of China’s genetics program is the Asian nation’s massive technological capabilities and ambitions. “But we don't know as much about what they're actually doing,” she said.

