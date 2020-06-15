(Bloomberg) -- 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide Inc. sought court protection from its creditors, unable to keep up with debt payments after the prolonged shutdown caused by coronavirus outbreak.

The fitness chain’s Chapter 11 petition was filed in Delaware, court papers show. Chapter 11 allows a company to keep operating while it works out a plan to pay its creditors and ease its debt load.

Even before the onslaught of the coronavirus, middle-tier operators like 24 Hour struggled with customer defections to higher-end or budget-friendly fitness options. The gym operator posted a 2% revenue decline in unaudited fourth-quarter earnings, Bloomberg reported.

Privately held 24 Hour, with more than 430 clubs and based in San Ramon, California, reported a slide in 2019 earnings partly due to the rocky debut of an automated system for checking in and signing up customers. Memberships at the company fell to 3.4 million in 2019’s third quarter from 3.5 million in the second quarter, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

