(Bloomberg) -- Taking over an international investment firm is a major career milestone for anyone. It’s a particularly big moment for Julio Cesar Herrera as he steps up at the age of 26 to replace his father, who is awaiting trial on corruption charges relating to alleged bribery of Puerto Rican officials.

Britannia Financial Group Ltd. has asked the UK Financial Conduct Authority to approve the younger Herrera as the controller of the family trust that oversees the group, replacing Julio Martin Herrera Velutini, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not be named because the information is private.

The US Department of Justice said in August that Herrera senior had been charged with conspiracy, federal programs bribery and honest services wire fraud in relation to a political campaign in 2020.

Herrera, a dual Venezuelan-Italian citizen, has pleaded not guilty. His son, who is already chair of Britannia, has no connection to the case. People close to the family said Britannia also isn’t involved in any wrongdoing and the handover began in 2021 as part of a long-planned succession. But the situation is rare for the FCA and will trigger heightened regulatory scrutiny, according to academics and consultants.

“They will have to take a view on whether this is a simply a papering activity with him still being in control,” said Graham Barrow, a financial-crime analyst, referring to Herrera senior. The FCA’s primary guide will be the impact on public confidence in UK financial markets if Herrera senior is later convicted, Barrow said.

Representatives for Britannia and the FCA declined to comment. Both Herreras declined to discuss the case.

Individuals applying for FCA authorization must pass its fit and proper test, taking into account factors such as competence and capability, integrity and financial soundness.

Nicholas Ryder, a law professor at the University of Cardiff who focuses on financial crime, said he knew of no reason why someone in Herrera junior’s circumstances shouldn’t be approved. “It’s not fair to say ‘guilt by association’ for the son, especially when the father has not been convicted of any offenses,” he said.

Britannia, which the elder Herrera created by merging several financial services businesses, has been raising its profile in recent years, buying up a specialist commodities brokerage and the assets of a failed wealth management firm. It’s renting three floors in one of the City’s newest and priciest skyscrapers, known as the Scalpel, and has hired about 100 additional staff since 2019, according to its most recent accounts.

Britannia notified the FCA as soon as Herrera senior was charged and has provided a report from law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named given the sensitivity.

Britannia Global Markets Ltd., a subsidiary of Britannia Financial Group, commissioned Norton Rose to produce a report on how its systems and controls could identify, monitor, manage and mitigate conflicts of interests that may arise due to its current and anticipated ownership, according to a person familiar with the matter who is not authorized to speak publicly. Neither Herrera sits on BGM’s board, the person said.

Last month the regulator spoke with Herrera junior and then with his legal representatives, according to several of the people. The watchdog wants to know about his time at the firm and whether he has experienced directors and advisers to support him, the people said. Herrera junior wants to work with the FCA for decades to come and has an independent board of seven other directors, said a person close to the family who is not authorized to speak publicly.

“The FCA would consider each of the applications on their own merit,” said Sarah Ouarbya, a regulatory partner at the audit and advisory firm Mazars. “The alleged sins of the father should not necessarily transfer to the son.”

‘Five Centuries of History’

Herrera junior, who grew up in Florida and studied finance at NYU Stern, joined Britannia in London in 2019. Having previously worked in M&A and as a liquidity manager at the firm, today he works on strategy and budget planning and is looking to buy a private bank in the European Union or Switzerland, according to people familiar with the firm, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. Known as JC, he skis and rides horses, one of the people said.

Britannia Financial Group’s website describes its controlling shareholder as a “family with more than five centuries of history” and banking ties of more than 150 years. It has donated more than £550,000 ($680,870) to the UK’s Conservative Party between December 2019 and June 2022, according to data from the Electoral Commission.

The case involving Herrera senior is ongoing, with the US government due to turn over discovery, while the next status hearing is on June 6. The US government alleges that Herrera — working with former FBI agent Mark Rossini — offered to finance the 2020 election campaign of then-Governor Wanda Vazquez if she would fire the head of the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions of Puerto Rico.

The office had been investigating a bank that operated in San Juan and was owned by Herrera. The Department of Justice alleges that Vazquez accepted the offer of a bribe and took action to replace the official with a person selected by Herrera.

Vazquez and Rossini face the same charges as Herrera. Both have said they are not guilty, according to news reports. If convicted on all counts, they each face a maximum total penalty of 20 years in prison.

Away from the courtroom, Herrera has also hired Robert Stryk, a Washington lobbyist whose clients include Afghan anti-Taliban leader Ahmad Massoud, to represent him.

--With assistance from Jim Wyss and Zoe Tillman.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.