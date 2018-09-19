(Bloomberg) -- A Texas man known for his quest to help Americans manufacture their own firearms at home using 3-D printers may be on the run in Taiwan, after police in Austin charged him for allegedly paying to have sex with a 16-year-old girl.

At a press conference on Wednesday, a commander with the Austin Police Department said the agency is working with national and international authorities to locate Cody Wilson, 30, and "bring him to justice" after he missed a scheduled flight home from Taipei.

Wilson, who has described himself as a "crypto-anarchist," was charged by Austin police with sexually assaulting the unidentified girl by paying $500 to have sex with her at a hotel. Police say Wilson met her on the website "SugarDaddyMeet.com," after bragging to her about his notoriety in the gun case. Surveillance video from Aug. 15 shows the pair at a coffee shop and later at a hotel. The victim told authorities about the incident.

A judge in Travis County, Texas, issued a warrant for Wilson’s arrest.

A call to Wilson’s mobile phone wasn’t answered and the voice mail box was full. His criminal defense lawyer couldn’t immediately be identified.

The charge Wilson faces is a second-degree felony in Texas. If found guilty, Wilson could find himself barred from owning a firearm due to state and federal regulations.

Wilson’s nonprofit firm, Defense Distributed, recently clashed with Democratic-led states over his plan to publish gun blueprints online. The Austin-based company provides templates of various firearms on its website, which users can download and produce at home on 3-D printers.

Gun-control activists have argued that Defense Distributed’s templates could put guns in the hands of criminals. Gun-rights activists argued that untraceable guns are already prohibited under federal law, making the templates simply a technological advancement in the firearms space.

In August, a Seattle judge blocked Defense Distributed from posting the 3-D printing gun templates to its website. In an effort to circumvent the decision, Wilson instead started selling the files instead of giving them away for free.

Josh Blackman, Wilson’s lawyer in the civil suit that was filed by the states, said he only represents the Texan in civil matters.

