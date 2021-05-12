3 out of 4 gas stations are dry in some southern U.S. cities

More than three-quarters of gasoline stations in some southern U.S. cities have run out of gasoline as a massive pipeline shutdown stretches into a fifth day.

In Spartanburg, South Carolina, 78 per cent of outlets were out of gasoline, while Pensacola, Florida, and Charlotte, North Carolina, had 73 per cent and 71 per cent outage rates, respectively, according to data from retail tracker GasBuddy.

About 65 per cent of filling stations in Norfolk, Virginia, have sold out of gasoline, the data showed.

Florida cities south of the panhandle, where most of the state’s population lives, are “looking good” as far as gasoline supplies are concerned, GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said.