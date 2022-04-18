Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

A new survey suggests almost one-third of Canadians aren't pulling in enough income to cover basic monthly expenses.

Thirty-one per cent of respondents to an Ipsos survey conducted for MNP said they don't earn enough to cover bills and debt payments, and almost half of all respondents (49 per cent) said they are within $200 of insolvency.

Two thousand Canadian adults were surveyed by Ipsos from March 9-15 — about one week after the Bank of Canada raised its main policy rate for the first time since 2018. The central bank ramped up its efforts to rein in inflation last week when it delivered its first half-point hike since 2000, and also announced it would start allowing its balance sheet to shrink later this month.

The survey for MNP demonstrates the extent to which some Canadians were already being squeezed prior to last week's supersized hike.

A little more than half of respondents (52 per cent) said in March they were already feeling the effects of higher rates, according to the release from MNP on Monday.

Survey respondents who were in the market for a mortgage demonstrated some notable cautiousness. Among Canadians who say they're planning to renew their mortgage in the next 12 months, 91 per cent said they're planning to be more careful about how they spend money, compared to 81 per cent among the broader population.

The Bank of Canada's rate hikes ripple through the country's housing markets by pushing up prime rates, which are linked to variable-rate mortgages. For Canadians who take out fixed-rate mortgages, the bond market was pushing up the cost of borrowing long before the central bank started hiking.

“Those who own a home or who plan to renew their mortgage are at a higher risk when it comes to being unable to absorb higher interest rates. They will be facing higher monthly payments that could be dramatic. We are talking hundreds of dollars more per month that they hadn’t initially planned for. And with the increasing costs of food, gas and everything else, it is a perfect storm for some households that were already stretched to the max,” says Grant Bazian, president of MNP Ltd., in a release.