(Bloomberg) -- The next U.S. administration’s options range from continuing with the “America First” strategy that has hurt trade to re-engaging with the global economy, and the decision will have far-reaching consequences. Calculations by Bloomberg Economics show that by 2050, global gross domestic product would be $31 trillion smaller in a scenario that sees ties splinter back to the level before China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001 versus one where the U.S. and other major economies commit to globalization. That amount is the equivalent to giving up the entire annual output of the U.S., Japan and Germany.

