(Bloomberg) -- Consolidated Edison Inc. crews are responding to power outages affecting approximately 33,000 customers in southeast Brooklyn as a heat wave drives higher electricity usage.

ConEd, which had forecast record demand this weekend, is facing scrutiny after an outage last weekend left 72,000 customers in Manhattan’s West Side without power. Regulators have opened investigations into the incident, which darkened Times Square, interrupted subway service and forced Madison Square Garden to evacuate. Governor Andrew Cuomo called the incident “unacceptable.”

Sunday’s outage comes as relief is expected from dangerous heat baking a swath of the U.S. Lower temperatures is forecast after heat advisories and excessive heat warnings stretched from Oklahoma to Ohio and along the East Coast from Maine to South Carolina.

The affected Brooklyn neighborhoods in Sunday’s outage are Canarsie, Flatlands, Mill Basin, Old Mill Basin, Bergen Beach and Georgetown, the company said in a statement Sunday night. The company had earlier in the day asked customers in Southeast Brooklyn and parts of Queens, as well as some Bronx neighborhoods, to conserve energy while crews work to repair equipment.

Separately on Long Island, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. reported Sunday night that power had been restored to most of the more than 27,000 customers affected by equipment failures.

--With assistance from Brian Eckhouse.

To contact the reporter on this story: Stephen Stapczynski in Singapore at sstapczynsk1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ramsey Al-Rikabi at ralrikabi@bloomberg.net, Linus Chua

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.