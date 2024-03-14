Top Stories
Fired without cause in Ontario? Here's what you need to know
SPONSORED: Companies are, perhaps surprisingly, allowed to fire employees without cause, for just about any reason. The important thing to note is that if you’re fired without cause, the company is required to pay severance.
BNN Bloomberg Picks
4:37
Wholesale sales rose 0.1 per cent in January: Statistics Canada
9:01
Snowmobiles finally get the Tesla treatment
6:40
Big changes are coming to how Canadians bank, but adoption likely to be slow
6:51
BoC 'late' to cut rates, private sector 'starting to buckle': chief market strategist
6:49
Experts react to Bank of Canada hold
6:52
Women are making gains in employment, but face barriers in management: report
6h ago
McDonald's apologizes for global system outage that shut down some stores for hours6:35
McDonald's apologizes for global system outage that shut down some stores for hours
McDonald's apologized Friday for a global technology outage that shuttered some restaurants for hours.
3m ago
The Week Ahead: Consumer Price Index, U.S. interest rates
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
49m ago10:06
Tribunal orders Flair to pay up for spoiled seafood caused by baggage delay
A tribunal says Flair Airlines must fork over hundreds of dollars in compensation to a man whose crab meat and fish cakes went bad in his luggage, which was delayed for several days.
8h ago4:59
Saskatchewan government to start work on $1.15B irrigation project
The Saskatchewan government is set to begin work on a $1.15-billion project to expand irrigation, a move Premier Scott Moe says will help fulfil a dream not fully realized.
1h ago5:31
Consider tapping into your home equity for retirement income: financial commentator
One personal finance expert says that Canadians of retirement age should consider tapping into the equity in their home if they are facing liquidity concerns.
Mar 14
Freeland on track to miss deficit target, Desjardins warns6:05
Freeland on track to miss deficit target, Desjardins warns
Canada is unlikely to meet its deficit goals unless it makes substantial spending cuts or finds new sources of revenue, according to the country’s largest financial co-operative.
6h ago6:47
Foreign appetite for Canada public debt highest since 2021
Foreigners are buying up Canadian public debt at the fastest pace in more than two years.
8h ago5:25
No word on resumption of work at Cape Breton coal mine after go-ahead by province
It is still unclear whether a Cape Breton coal mine, closed eight months ago because of rockfalls, will reopen after receiving permission from the province this week to resume year-round production.
Mar 13
Cost of living emerges as most common issue in all but two provinces, survey shows4:42
Cost of living emerges as most common issue in all but two provinces, survey shows
A new survey shows the cost of living is the most common issue facing residents in all but two provinces, and it suggests Canadians are not too thrilled with how their provincial government is handling it.
5h ago4:14
February housing starts increased 14% from January: CMHC
The pace of home construction rose in February as builders started on more apartments and condos, but the industry continues to struggle under cost pressures.
7h ago7:02
Cannabis retailer High Tide buys pot brand Queen of Bud's IP for $1M
High Tide Inc. says it has signed a deal to acquire premium cannabis brand Queen of Bud's intellectual property.
21h ago4:46
B.C. First Nation and Western LNG partner to purchase natural gas pipeline project
A B.C. First Nation and a Houston-based firm are buying a ready-to-construct pipeline project that would supply a proposed floating LNG export terminal north of Prince Rupert.
Mar 146:32
Home Depot to open new Greater Toronto distribution centre catering to pros
The Home Depot is opening a new distribution centre in the Greater Toronto Area that will help the company cater to its biggest customers.
Mar 11
'It’s not tax free': Expert tips for reporting income from side hustles4:41
'It’s not tax free': Expert tips for reporting income from side hustles
An increasing number of working Canadians are turning to the gig economy for extra cash, but a wealth planning expert says that earnings from side hustles still count as taxable income.
6h ago
The Daily Chase: Expect the unexpected on Triple Witching Day
Here are five things you need to know this morning.
4h ago4:06
Markets today: S&P 500 falls as US$5.3T options test looms
The stock market fell as big tech sold off and a pile of options expiring Friday threatened to trigger sudden price swings.