(Bloomberg) -- All 34 workers that had been trapped underground at Nutrien Ltd.’s Cory potash mine in Saskatchewan since Tuesday afternoon have been rescued.

“All 34 employees have been safely brought to the surface at our Cory Potash site,” Will Tigley, a spokesman for the world’s largest crop-nutrient supplier, said in an email.

The maintenance workers became trapped underground after the service shaft at the mine stopped operating.

The Cory mine isn’t currently producing potash, and is in its summer maintenance period. With the mine out of production, the incident didn’t affect global potash supply.

Nutrien shares closed Wednesday down 0.4% in Toronto.

