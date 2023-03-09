(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s mortgage borrowers will cope better than feared just a few months ago, the UK financial watchdog said as it adjusted its forecasts to a gentler pace of interest rate rises.

The Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday that 356,000 additional borrowers could face difficulty by the end of June 2024, down from the 570,000 it predicted in September.

Approximately 200,000 mortgage borrowers were already in payment shortfall by last June, with the steepest cost-of-living surge in decades pushing the Bank of England into a series of rapid rate increases.

Since then, expectations for further rate hikes have moderated. The FCA has pared back its numbers based on a peak rate of 4.5%, compared to the high of 5.5% that was anticipated in September. Turbulence in the mortgage market since the UK’s mini-budget is also blowing over, making it easier for customers to find a new loan once their current deal expires — though costs remain higher than a year ago.

The FCA said struggling customers rolling off a fixed rate deal could end up paying £340 a month more on average.

“Our research shows most people are keeping up with mortgage repayments, but some may face difficulties,” Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said in a statement. “If you’re struggling to pay your mortgage, or are worried you might, you don’t need to manage alone. Your lender has a range of tools available to help.”

Borrowers between 18 and 34 years old are more likely to be financially stretched than the rest of the working age population, according to the FCA. Those living in London and the South East are most likely to be affected.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.