(Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. agreed to acquire closely held Acelity Inc. from a group of funds advised by Apax Partners for about $6.7 billion including debt, expanding the company’s medical-products portfolio.

The acquisition of the maker of post-surgical wound products shifts focus away from 3M’s rocky recent performance. The shares logged the worst one-day loss in 31 years last week after the company cut its annual profit forecast and reported quarterly results that missed Wall Street estimates.

The deal will prompt the maker of Post-it notes and touchscreen displays to conserve cash, pegging its planned share repurchases this year to between $1 billion and $1.5 billion. It previously had planned as much as $4 billion in buybacks.

The sizable deal reflects a more aggressive approach on acquisitions. 3M’s previous biggest purchase was of Capital Safety North America in 2015 for $2.5 billion, though that value doesn’t include debt.

The stock fell less than 1 percent to $184.50 before the start of regular trading in New York. 3M had declined 2.3 percent this year through Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Industrials Average climbed 13 percent.

