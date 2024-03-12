(Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. named aerospace veteran William Brown its new chief executive officer, ending a turbulent run of nearly six years for Mike Roman marked by a declining stock and growing concerns over legal liabilities related to so-called forever chemicals.

Brown, 61, the former CEO of defense contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc., takes over the top post at 3M May 1, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Roman, 64, will remain with 3M in the role of executive chair.

The move caps one of the most troubled periods in 3M’s more than a century in business. The conglomerate has lost roughly half of its market value since Roman took over for Inge Thulin as CEO in mid-2018, stung by mushrooming legal liabilities, a sputtering post-pandemic sales run, economic volatility and a lengthy cost-cutting push that only recently began to make an impact.

The stock rose 1% as of 7:01 a.m. before regular trading in New York.

Roman last year began the largest restructuring in 3M’s history, aiming to streamline the organization by cutting thousands of jobs. He also signed off on huge legal deals to resolve some of its wide-spanning exposure to claims over forever chemicals, including a deal to pay as much as $12.5 billion to resolve claims by drinking water utilities the company tainted water supplies across much of the US.

Brown will now have to take on that mantle. A longtime leader in the industrials and defense industries, Brown has decades of experience overseeing sprawling companies with exposure to legal and regulatory challenges.

As chairman of the board and CEO of L3Harris Technologies, Brown oversaw the aerospace and defense company over a time period when shares skyrocketed to all-time highs. After stepping down as CEO, Brown oversaw a business review of the company spurred by an activism campaign by investor D.E. Shaw. Brown also spent 14 years at United Technologies Corp.

3M said Tuesday that its board waived the mandatory retirement age of 65 years for Roman and Brown.

