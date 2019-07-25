(Bloomberg) -- 3M Co.’s profit didn’t fall as drastically as analysts had expected, and these days that’s cause for celebration.

The shares soared the most in 21 months after 3M reaffirmed its profit outlook and reported second-quarter results that topped Wall Street’s low expectations. While challenges persist in the automotive and electronics markets, the health-care business was a rare bright spot for the company, boosting sales 5.8%, 3M said in a statement Thursday.

“Our execution was strong in the face of continued slow growth conditions in key end markets, as we effectively managed costs and improved cash flow,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Roman said in the statement.

The results offer a measure of relief to the new CEO, who has cut the company’s profit guidance multiple times since taking the helm last year from Inge Thulin. The maker of Post-it notes and touchscreen displays has cited challenges ranging from high raw-materials prices to unfavorable foreign-exchange rates to headwinds in China.

3M’s performance in the quarter contrasted with a terrible start to the year, when the company pared its forecast and announced 2,000 job cuts in the face of profit declines in all major business lines. On the day of the announcement, 3M’s stock suffered its worst one-day loss in 31 years.

The shares jumped 3.1% to $184.91 at 10:09 a.m. in New York after rising as much as 4.6%, the most intraday since October 2017. 3M had fallen 5.8% this year through Wednesday, trailing the 20% gain in the S&P 500 Index.

Earnings Beat

Adjusted profit in the quarter fell to $2.20 a share, a 28% drop from a year earlier but better than the $2.05 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Net sales declined to $8.17 billion, compared to an expectation of $8.04 billion.

The health-care unit got a boost in the quarter as 3M agreed to buy surgical-wound care specialist Acelity Inc. for about $4.4 billion, its biggest acquisition ever.

3M’s adjusted profit will be $9.25 to $9.75 a share this year, unchanged from its prior outlook. Including a 28-cent charge related to deconsolidating its Venezuelan subsidiary, 3M reduced its forecast.

