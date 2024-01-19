3R Petroleum Is Said to Tap Banks as Holder Urges Brazil Oil M&A

(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian oil junior 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA has engaged banks to advise on a potential transaction after one of its shareholders submitted a proposal for a corporate reorganization with local driller PetroReconcavo SA, according to people familiar with the matter.

3R Petroleum is working with Banco BTG Pactual SA — which is also a holder in the Rio de Janeiro-based company — said the people, asking not to be named because the talks aren’t public. The driller has also engaged Banco Itau BBA SA, one person said.

Other banks are seeking to advise PetroReconcavo, the people added.

Maha Energy, a Nasdaq Stockholm-listed oil company that has Starboard as a relevant holder, is proposing the carve-out of 3R Petroleum’s onshore assets that would be incorporated by PetroReconcavo. The offshore assets would not be part of the deal.

BTG declined to comment, while Itau didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. 3R Petroleum said it’s assessing the proposal and hasn’t hired banks.

Maha Energy, which owns about 5% of 3R Petroleum’s capital via derivatives, said in a letter to the company’s board of directors that there are “sound” synergies and a combination would lead to a stronger balance sheet and likely reduction in debt costs.

The proposal sent shares of 3R Petroleum and PetroReconcavo surging on Thursday.

